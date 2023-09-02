In its first 2 – 3 years of availability, analysis of the first 535 patients implanted with the Rigicon® Infla10® shows safety data for survival from mechanical failure, device infection, other medical problems, and patient dissatisfaction to be consistent with results for established competitor devices. Key findings are very similar to the statistics from initial study and indicate excellent Infla10® freedom from need of revision. Rigicon® Infla10® exhibits comparable device durability.

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rigicon is pleased to present a newly published clinical study article titled "Survival From Revision Surgery for New Rigicon Infla10® Three-piece Inflatable Penile Prosthesis Is Comparable to Preceding Devices."

In its first 2 – 3 years of availability, The Rigicon Infla10® Inflatable Penile Prosthesis shows freedom from revision comparable to existing enhanced devices that have been on the market for decades. Analysis of the first 535 patients implanted with the Rigicon Infla10® (between January 2019 and August 2022) shows safety data for survival from mechanical failure, device infection, other medical problems, and patient dissatisfaction to be consistent with results for established competitor devices.

Mechanical failure: The Rigicon Infla10® mechanical failure rate is acceptable when compared to other three-piece penile prostheses available in market. These results indicate Rigicon Infla10® IPP is safe in terms of mechanical durability.

Infection Incidence: In this study, Rigicon Infla10's infection rate is found to be very low, with only a single instance among the 535 patients under observation. The infection rate of the Infla10® three-piece IPP with 103 different implanting surgeons is well within expectations.

https://www.goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(23)00641-6/fulltext

Dr. Steven K. Wilson, a respected urologist and contributor to the study, emphasized the implications of these findings, noting, "The Rigicon Infla10® marks a notable advancement in the field of prosthetic urology. The data reaffirms the company's dedication to providing innovative solutions that genuinely improve the lives of patients."

Rigicon remains committed to excellence and innovation in prosthetic urology surgery, solidifying its reputation as a reliable provider of delivering solutions that positively impact patients' lives worldwide.

About Rigicon:

Rigicon is a renowned research, development, and manufacturing entity specializing in prosthetic urology solutions. With over three decades of experience in Prosthetic Urology, Rigicon has emerged as a global frontrunner, with its innovative products available across more than 50 countries. The company prioritizes cutting-edge treatments for various urological conditions, including erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence. For a comprehensive catalog of products, please visit Rigicon's official website at www.rigicon.com

