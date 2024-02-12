Survival, Love and Paradigm Shifts: Explore the Feminine Dimension in "Remnants of Humanity"

New book shares a riveting tale of connection and hope in a post-apocalyptic world

Creative and shamanic practitioner Christine Van Camp Zecca MA shares a compelling message of the power of love over hate in her new futuristic fiction novel, "Remnants of Humanity: Journey Throughout Our Sacred Earth to Restore Balance Held Within the Feminine Dimension."

"I've always been creative," Zecca said, "before Parkinson's I was a painter for 50 years. It got to the point where I could no longer tolerate the toxins in paint. I was inspired by my partner, who is also a writer, to make a change and I found a new creative outlet."

"Remnants of Humanity," immerses readers in the story of an isolated outpost of women struggling to survive seven millennia after the collapse of western civilization in North America. Grounded in healing love, they want to share their hard-earned wisdom, but these earth-based shamans are losing the energy to continue unless they can connect with the Underworld of Dreaming Nature to find suitable males to join them.

"Readers should suspend their presupposed beliefs," Zecca said. "Just as these characters look within to discover what sabotages their best-laid plans, we too must open our hearts and minds in order to imagine a better world for all."

In their quest to regenerate the planet, the survivors discover other "remnants" who share their common goal. With major paradigm shifts needed to liberate the corrupted society from toxic collapse, hope rests in the hands of feminine energy and hard-earned wisdom.

"Much like the book, our society is headed in a dangerous direction," Zecca said. "It is important to be aware of the dark forces in the world devoted to the acquisition of power and financial gain. We need to relate directly to the divine through living love so we will no longer be seduced by violence, a consequence of greed and revenge, which leads to war in all dimensions."

"Remnants of Humanity: Journey Throughout Our Sacred Earth to Restore Balance Held Within the Feminine Dimension"

By Christine Van Camp Zecca MA

ISBN: 9798765233191 (softcover); 9798765233221 (hardcover); 9798765233238 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Originally a visual artist, Christine Van Camp Zecca painted for 50 years, before chemical sensitivities forced her to turn from her love of painting to the written world. She has extensive and varied trainings in counseling psychology with an MA from Pacifica Graduate Institute, Dream Tending, Sand Play, completed Jungian analyst Marion Woodman's BodySoul Rhythms experiential courses, and was trained in the shamanic arts by Hank Wesselman PhD, Sandra Ingerman MA, Malidoma Some PhD and Alberto Villoldo PhD. She is currently a shamanic practitioner and teacher. She splits her time between Maui, Hawaii and Santa Monica, Calif. To learn more, please visit https://www.christinezecca.com/.

