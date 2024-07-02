"This is not the first time that Google's algorithm caught online marketers off guard, and it won't be the last," says Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. "Google's updates aim to prioritize its business model: quality content." Post this

Helms acknowledges these challenges but emphasizes, "Whining won't solve it. If companies want to navigate this storm successfully, they need to master public opinion." She points out that this presents a unique opportunity for truly disruptive companies, especially those with innovative ideas. "They possess what Google, the media, and the public crave during this time: authentic and disruptive stories. They just need the right ally to get them out there."

Enhancing Search Engine Success with Anti-PR

Anti-PR is a strategic approach that goes beyond traditional public relations by leveraging crisis management techniques and media algorithms to create resilient, authentic, and consistent publicity for businesses. Unlike conventional PR, which often focuses on maintaining a positive image through controlled messaging, Anti-PR emphasizes the power of disruption. It aims to shape public opinion by crafting compelling narratives that resonate deeply with audiences, especially in times of media upheaval.

Helms, founder and CEO of JOTO PR, states, "We have been using Anti-PR to disrupt narratives for more than a decade." She explains that her agency has successfully navigated multiple economic crises, consistently applying Anti-PR principles to ensure their clients not only survive but thrive. During the 2009 financial crisis, the 2016 political disruption, the 2020 pandemic and the current generative AI-driven upheaval, JOTO PR has maintained its effectiveness, proving the robustness of the Anti-PR approach.

While traditional PR strategies often crumble under the pressure of rapidly changing media landscapes, Anti-PR allows companies to navigate the challenges posed by Google's new algorithm. This forward-thinking strategy thrives by embracing changes and using them to its advantage. By fostering genuine, engaging stories that capture public interest, Anti-PR ensures that businesses stay relevant and visible.

Case in Point: Anti-PR's Impact on Industry Leaders

"There's no more space for smoke and mirrors in PR. Google is penalizing marketers who insist on pushing 'BS' first party announcements", Helms stresses.

InfoBionic is an example of what can be achieved though Anti-PR strategies. Through targeted media campaigns, this company solidified its position in the remote cardiac monitoring industry. "Our influence is now palpable," said Stuart Long, CEO. JOTO PR has helped this company during its transition from focusing solely on remote cardiac monitoring to a broader platform encompassing other devices, ensuring their narrative remained consistent.

Technologent, an IT solutions provider specialized in enterprise-class infrastructure and data center solutions, utilized JOTO PR's Anti-PR Strategy to achieve a significant and measurable increase in website traffic, showcasing the effectiveness of well-crafted PR in driving digital engagement. "With JOTO PR's Anti-PR Strategy, we've gotten media exposure that increased our website traffic by 266% in 8 months," stated company spokesperson.

The Key Advantage in an Algorithm-Driven World

Anti-PR strategies can be employed strategically to help SEO marketers gain valuable exposure while they plan and execute their own shifts to Google's changes. From a broader perspective, Helms points out: "Tech development used to be the point of differences but in this fast-moving environment, where technology is improving so quickly, it doesn't necessarily give companies the edge any longer. That's why public opinion has become a greater differentiator than ever."

