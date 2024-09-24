Survivor Winner Earl Cole Makes His Directorial Debut with New Film, Set to Premiere in Los Angeles

Filmmaking has been a dream of mine for a long time, and I'm incredibly proud of what we've created. It's a testament to the power of storytelling and the endless possibilities of imagination and impact for the greater good. - Earl Cole Post this

The film was produced by Cole and edited by Emmy® award-winning editor, Michael Griffin. "I'm thrilled to share this project with the world," Cole said. "Filmmaking has been a dream of mine for a long time, and I'm incredibly proud of what we've created. It's a testament to the power of storytelling and the endless possibilities of imagination and impact for the greater good."

In addition to his film debut, Cole continues to make waves in the tech world as the founder and CEO of The SMART Tire Company. Along with his co-founder, Brian Yennie, the company has pioneered groundbreaking airless tire technology, collaborating with NASA and other aerospace companies, to develop next generation tires for everything from bicycles to lunar rovers.

The Laemmle Monica Film Center will host this (Oscar®-qualifying) theatrical run for Rare Kind from September 27 to October 4. This limited engagement offers an exclusive opportunity for local fans and film enthusiasts to experience Cole's new venture on the big screen before it starts appearing at film festivals around the world.

For more information on screening times and tickets, please visit the Santa Monica Theater's website or contact their box office.

Cole won Season 14 of Survivor back in 2007 and was the first unanimous winner and first black male winner in the show's iconic history. Survivor 47 (Fiji), CBS's 47th and most recent Survivor season, premiered last Wednesday, Sept 18 on CBS, and episode #2 will air this Wednesday, Sept 25 @ 8pm PT/ET.

About Earl Cole: Earl Cole is an acclaimed reality TV personality, film director, producer, composer, and technology entrepreneur. Best known for winning Survivor and founding The SMART Tire Company, Cole's work spans from the media industry to pioneering advancements in cycling, automotive, and space technologies. His directorial debut, Rare Kind, represents his latest creative endeavor, highlighting his versatility and dedication to innovation and excellence.

