Survivors Voice Director Calls for Full Release of Epstein Files

"As a public survivor, I have experienced both the doubt and victim shaming that always goes with publicly sharing your story. I have also experienced the legal proceedings of both the civil and criminal actions on behalf of myself and thousands of other adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Having spent countless hours reading tens of thousands of both redacted and unredacted documents, I fully understand what the release, redaction & examination process is." Said Gary Bergeron, founder and director of Survivors Voice.

What is going on regarding the release of "The Epstein" files, has been, and continues to be nothing short of the ignorant, insulting & revictimization of every survivor who has come forward. There is not now, nor has there ever been a legitimate reason for not releasing all of these documents, correctly redacted. While thousands of survivors like myself, have had to rely on this very same process, we have had to do so at our own expense of hiring legal representation. The fact is that for the Epstein Victims, the vast and unlimited wealth and resources of our very own government is being used to protect the perpetrators while bullying and revictimizing each and every survivor, whether they are public, or private.

It is past the time or protecting the powerful. It is beyond time to finally say 'No One' is above the law. Neither prince, priest, politician nor anyone in position of power should come before the protection of children.

What has been, and continues to happen regarding the release of these files, is nothing short of a political circus which dismisses every survivor, protects every perpetrator, and puts the future of every child at risk.

For decades, survivors have bravely attempted to kick down the closed door on the discussion of childhood sexual abuse. Survivors have done so at the cost of their reputation and privacy and have asked for nothing other than change and accountability.

"It is time for society to finally match their courage. It is time for the public to find the courage and walk through that door. Release the files, stop the circus, stop protecting the perpetrators & start protecting the children.

The time for accountability and change is now." Said Bergeron

Gary Bergeron is an adult survivor of childhood sexual abuse. He is the cofounder of 'Survivors Voice' an organization founded in the US with chapters in Europe. Survivors Voice was founded to help survivors in finding their own voice. He is the author of 'Don't Call Me a Victim, my story of faith, hope & sexual abuse in the catholic church. Gary is also the producer of the documentary "Basta, no shame, no pity & no silence"

