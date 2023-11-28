Susan Grant Schneider Joins Sequoia Consulting Group as New Chief Commercial Officer

"We are thrilled to have Susan join the Sequoia team." Brandy Bullen, chief executive officer, Sequoia Post this

"We are thrilled to have Susan join the Sequoia team," said Brandy Bullen, founder and chief executive officer, Sequoia. "The level of her expertise in the life science industry is an invaluable asset to the team. We look forward to seeing the unique ways she will contribute to the growth of our organization, enrich our culture and strengthen our mission to support our clients in advancing human health."

"I am excited to join Sequoia as the new chief commercial officer and to work with Brandy, the Sequoia leadership team, our board of directors, and our exceptionally talented team members. Together, we will deliver transformational solutions that solve critical needs for pharmaceutical, biotech, and diagnostic companies," said Susan Grant Schneider.

About Sequoia Consulting Group

Sequoia Consulting Group is a leading life science consulting firm that provides a wealth of tenured expertise necessary for quickly and efficiently scaling life science organizations to deliver high-quality therapeutics, diagnostics, and medical devices. For more than a decade, Sequoia has cultivated deep expertise in scaling commercial manufacturing operations, as well as fostering cultures centered on operational excellence. Our experienced team of technical, scientific, and business professionals have teamed up with over 200 Life Science partners to deliver more than 5,000 client projects. Embracing an agile mindset, our team is committed to helping life science organizations accelerate the speed to market, scale, and quality of life-saving innovations. For more information, visit www.sequoiabiotech.com/.

Media Contact

Lyndsey Brumbach, Sequoia Biotech, 1 (909) 921-2824, [email protected], https://sequoiabiotech.com/

SOURCE Sequoia Biotech