Susana Balbo Makes History As First Argentinian Woman Honored in Decanter Hall Of Fame

The "Queen of Torrontés" becomes the second woman in the Americas to receive the prestigious award of excellence

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Susana Balbo, Argentina's first female winemaker, makes history and has been awarded the Decanter Hall of Fame Award of 2024, the most significant international award in the wine industry selected by the prestigious magazine.

Susana Balbo is the founder and winemaker of the renowned family winery named after her, crafting the highest quality wines in Agrelo, Luján de Cuyo, and Valle de Uco, Mendoza, at the foothills of the Andes mountain range. Since creating the first world-class Torrontés in the early 1980s in Cafayate in the Salta province, to the present day, Susana Balbo's vision has forged a path to position the winery as a leader of Argentine wine. Susana Balbo is synonymous with innovation, courage, and sustainability, and this year the winery celebrates 25 years of excellence.

"Receiving this distinguished award, of which I am very proud, has led me to think deeply about how to express the feelings it generates in me, but I think that everything could be summed up as profound gratitude," said Susana Balbo. "I believe that I have had the ability to form good teams that have accompanied me throughout all these years, and without whom I would not be in the position that life has put me in today. Furthermore, I want to say that this achievement is shared with them and especially with my two children who have accompanied me, side by

side, over the last 12 years and I am deeply grateful to them because I am sure that together, we are leaving a legacy for the future of my grandchildren."

As a woman of many talents, Susana has paved the way to female empowerment in an industry traditionally dominated by men. With over 40 years of dedication to evolving the industry for new generations of winemakers and advocating for gender equality, Susana has inspired countless professionals in the industry. Susana's leadership skills have driven her namesake winery to the limits of quality, with 99-point scores.

Upon graduating as Argentina's first woman to obtain a degree in enology, Susana was chosen to take over Sucesión Michel Torino winery operations in Cafayate, in the upper north of Argentina. It was over 600 miles away from home, a big change for a young professional woman at a time when the wine industry in that area was hardly developed. While working in Cafayate, she improved the quality of table wines, specifically Torrontés, by using scientific techniques and cleaner winemaking processes to unlock the native grape's true identity as a dynamic, refreshing variety with pronounced aromas.

The winery's multidisciplinary team at Susana Balbo is made up of more than 100 people, including José and Ana, Susana's children, who all share the same values, vision, and passion for creating quality wines. Driven by courage and inspired by Susana's bold spirit, every member of the team is considered part of the ever-growing family. The milestone of 25 years, which is being celebrated in the same year as this incredible award reaffirms Susana Balbo's essence as a true pioneer and global ambassador for Argentine wine. The team is proud to stand by her as she continues to inspire, innovate, and showcase the potential of Argentina's terroirs to make high-quality wines of different styles.

The dedicated beverage professionals who have been recognized for their achievements in the Decanter Hall of Fame include iconic figures such as Robert Mondavi and Jancis Robinson. The award celebrates winemakers, critics, and other influential personalities who have significantly shaped wine production, education, or promotion on a global scale.

About Susana Balbo - http://www.susanabalbowines.com.ar

Susana Balbo is a family winery, focused on high-end wine production, located in Agrelo, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, at the foothills of the Andes mountain range. It was founded in 1999 by Susana Balbo, Argentina's first female winemaker. The winery's multidisciplinary team is made up of more than one hundred people, including José and Ana, Susana's children, who all share the same values, vision and passion for creating quality wines.

Media Contact

Ali Pinedo, Colangelo & Partners, (646) 624-2885, [email protected]

SOURCE Susana Balbo