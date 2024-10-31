Susana Balbo Relaunches U.S. Distribution With Monsieur Touton, Serendipity, and Breakthru

The premium Argentinian winery increases the availability of premium wines across the U.S. with three strategic partnerships

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Susana Balbo, one of Argentina's most iconic and pioneering wineries, announces three strategic partnerships with leading US distributors including Monsieur Touton, Serendipity, and Breakthru. The national distribution will give U.S. consumers access to purchase Susana Balbo's premium wines across the country.

"Monsieur Touton is proud to become the importer of record and distributor in twelve states on the East Coast for the Susana Balbo family of brands: Crios, BenMarco, Susana Balbo Signature, and Nosotros. This new partnership underscores a strategic shift and vision on behalf of Susana and the next generation of Ana and José," said Monsieur Touton President Guillaume Touton. "We embark on this new collaboration and partnership with great pride and excitement. Susana Balbo is an iconic winemaker and leader in the Argentine wine industry. We, the Balbo and Touton families, share a united vision and commitment to quality and integrity. We look forward to many years of partnership and success together."

Susana Balbo joined the Monsieur Touton portfolio as of early September 2024, and will see distribution in twelve East Coast markets, including Connecticut, Washington DC, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Susana and her daughter Ana Lovaglio Balbo visited three of the top markets (Florida, New York, and Washington DC) in September to celebrate the distribution kick-off with Monsieur Touton. Following their visit, Edgardo Del Pópolo, General Manager of Susana Balbo met with clients, hosted a wine dinner, and trained Touton's staff in New York and Massachusetts.

"It is an exciting time for Susana Balbo as we move forward with this new structure in the U.S. distribution," said Susana Balbo. "This strategic reorganization will allow us to expand our presence, introduce our wines to new markets, and unlock growth opportunities across this dynamic country."

Susana Blabo officially partnered with Serendipity Wines in Texas on September 18 and hosted a virtual presentation led by Susana and Ana to align with the sales team. Susana's son José Lovaglio Balbo participated in a road show hosted in four different cities across the state, including San Antonio, Austin, Houston, and Dallas.

"We are thrilled to represent Susana Balbo wines in Texas," said President and CEO of Serendipity Wines Seth Fagelman. "We have long admired Susana's pioneering spirit and commitment to high-quality, terroir-driven wines. We look forward to working with Susana, José, and Ana to share these beautiful wines with our customers and introduce them to a new generation of consumers."

In July Susana Blabo officially announced the partnership with Breakthru in Nevada, Colorado, Illinois and South Carolina. On September 20th José led a training session with the Breakthru Nevada team.

A leading Argentine winery, Susana Balbo's wines are made sustainably and/or certified organic. Each line supports a social cause from breast cancer awareness and women's health programs to wine auctions for various charities. The family is an enterprise that represents consistency, identity and the vanguard of innovation.

About Susana Balbo - http://www.susanabalbowines.com.ar

Susana Balbo is a family winery, focused on high-end wine production, located in Agrelo, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, at the foothills of the Andes mountain range. It was founded in 1999 by Susana Balbo, Argentina's first female winemaker. The winery's multidisciplinary team is made up of more than one hundred people, including José and Ana, Susana's children, who all share the same values, vision, and passion for creating quality wines.

Media Contact

Alejandra Pinedo, Colangelo & Partners, (646) 624-2885, [email protected]

SOURCE Susana Balbo