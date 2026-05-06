Sushi by Boū Announces the Seasonal Return of Its Westhampton Beach Pop-Up, Officially Reopening Friday, May 8, 2026

The Hotspot is Introducing a Rose Garden and Bou Reserve.

WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sushi by Boū announces the seasonal return of its Westhampton Beach location, reopening to the public on Friday, May 8, 2026. Nestled inside Sydney's "Taylor" Made Cuisine at 32A Mill Road, this intimate 10-seat omakase counter brings its signature high-energy, speakeasy-style dining experience back to the Hamptons for another unforgettable summer.

This season, diners can select from:

12-course Signature Omakase

16-course Bougie Omakase, for a more elevated tasting

17-course Bou Reserve Omakase, featuring premium enhancements for the ultimate indulgence

Known for redefining traditional omakase through a modern, immersive format, Sushi by Boū emphasizes expertly timed courses, premium fish, precision technique, and playful presentation. The Westhampton Beach location offers a relaxed, beachside energy that pairs perfectly with its curated beverage program of beer, wine, and sake.

New for Summer 2026, Sushi by Boū unveils the Hampton Water Rosé Garden, a seasonal outdoor space designed for laid-back evenings and perfectly chilled pours. Guests can unwind on the transformed porch of Sydney's "Taylor" Made Cuisine, lush with live greenery and roses, while choosing from three featured Hampton Water Rosés. The Rosé Garden channels the charm of a chic garden party hideaway, creating a transportive pre- or post-omakase moment.

Back by popular demand, the Westhampton Beach outpost will again offer multiple omakase tiers: Signature, Bougie, and the newly introduced Bou Reserve, which brings an added level of luxury for those looking to elevate their night out. Bou Reserve, making its Westhampton Beach debut, features refined courses and specialty offerings designed for celebratory summer evenings.

As one of the Hamptons' most in-demand dining experiences, Sushi by Boū continues to attract both locals and seasonal visitors seeking something distinctive, intimate, and unforgettable.

Reservations are available on OpenTable beginning May 8.

About Sushi by Boū

Sushi by Boū is redefining the sushi experience across the country with its high-end omakase served in an eclectic, speakeasy-style setting. Omakase, meaning "I'll leave it up to you," invites guests to surrender to the chef's mastery as they're guided through a tasting of meticulously selected, sustainable seafood. Each bite is a sensory experience - thoughtfully balanced in flavor, texture, and presentation. Guests can enjoy a timed omakase at intimate 4- to 12-seat counters, featuring the freshest fish sourced both locally and globally. Expert sushi chefs guide each guest through the meal, making every visit feel personal and exclusive. Complement your dining experience with handmade cocktails, premium sake, and rare Japanese whiskeys. For more information, visit sushibybou.com or email [email protected]. Follow @sushibybou_ on Instagram.

Media Contact

Sarah Abidin, Sushi by Boū, 1 845-358-3920 16, [email protected], https://www.sushibybou.com

SOURCE Sushi by Boū