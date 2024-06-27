Sushi Labs Restructures Legal Team and Gears Up for a Multi-Token DeFi Protocol Ecosystem

The restructuring of our legal team is a strategic move to support the launch of our multi-protocol-and-token DeFi ecosystem... Post this

"The restructuring of our legal team is a strategic move to support the launch of our multi-protocol-and-token DeFi ecosystem," said Jared Grey, Managing Director of Sushi Labs. "This change will strengthen Sushi's community and clarify our strategic direction, and it marks a crucial step towards our goal of establishing a robust foundation for future endeavors. We are committed to creating a compliant, cutting-edge ecosystem that empowers users worldwide. We invite our community to participate and rely heavily on their active involvement in its development."

Sushi DAO's long-standing aspirations have been to build and expand its multi-DeFi product ecosystem. Sushi Labs, a collaborative effort by the DAO, is designed to empower a dedicated software development team with the necessary resources to implement this enduring product strategy in a highly competitive global market. By providing each product with a dedicated token ecosystem, Sushi Labs creates the best conditions for every new Sushi product to succeed, attracting users and liquidity. This strategy is a testament to the Sushi community and innovation and is crucial to Sushi's success as a leading DeFi ecosystem.

As an innovation and development partner of the Sushi DAO, Sushi Labs plays a pivotal role in our ecosystem. It spearheads new product development, executes the broader Sushi ecosystem strategy, explores solutions to enhance offerings, and leads the development of native DEXs on select networks. Its responsibilities are integral to our overall strategy and growth, driving our commitment to innovation and growth. Learn more: https://www.sushi.com/blog/introducing-sushi-labs

Sushi is a leading multi-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) deployed across over 30 blockchains. We continue to offer our unique cross-chain swap feature, SushiXSwap, enabling seamless swaps across 14 chains. With Sushi, users can still swap, provide liquidity, and access advanced trading and DeFi solutions for the ultimate DEXperience. Learn more: https://www.sushi.com/swap.

