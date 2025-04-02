Sussex County Miners Announce Skylands Stadium Turf Project for Milestone Anniversary

Frontier League Team to Install State-of-the-art Turf Field to Enhance Fan Experience, Improve Playability, and Expand Community Use

AUGUSTA, N.J., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the Sussex County Miners enter their 10th anniversary season, the organization is thrilled to announce a major investment in the franchise's future: the installation of a state-of-the-art turf field at Skylands Stadium. The capital improvement marks a pivotal step in the Miners' long-term commitment to the community, enhancing the fan experience and the facility's versatility for years to come. Work is anticipated to be completed this spring.

"We're entering a very exciting time in our organization's history," said Michael Dorso, owner and president of the Miners. "The new turf field represents more than just a superior playing surface—it symbolizes our continued commitment to growth, reliability, and building a sustainable future for sports and entertainment in the region."

Dorso added, "Our mission after 10 years is to demonstrate to our fans, partners, and the broader Sussex County community that we are here to stay and plan on elevating this franchise to greater heights."

The decision to install a turf field comes as the Miners celebrate back-to-back seasons of record attendance, a testament to the growing enthusiasm and support from the community. "We've seen firsthand how passionate our fans and partners are," noted Vincent Sangemino, the team's general manager. "It's because of them that an investment of this magnitude is possible."

The synthetic turf will address several operational challenges, including minimizing the impact of inclement weather on games. "Rainouts have long been a challenge, but with this new surface, we can drastically reduce the number of postponed games and shorten rain delays. Fans will be able to come to the ballpark with confidence that even if a shower is forecasted, the game will go on," Sangemino explained.

The turf field will also provide a professional, safe, and reliable playing surface for year-round use, significantly expanding opportunities for adult and youth sports programs throughout Sussex County. It will be available to rent for community events, practices, and games, creating more ways for local athletes to experience a world-class facility.

Fans will get their first look at the stadium's latest enhancement during the Miners' annual Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, May 3. This family-friendly event takes place on the field and features a fun day of great food, drinks, live music, games, and more. Tickets can be purchased at skylandsstadium.com/foodtruck.

This announcement marks the first of many as the Miners continue to roll out exciting news leading up to Opening Day on May 8. Fans are encouraged to visit scminers.com and follow the team's social media accounts for the latest details on improvements, theme nights, and offerings. For information about renting or scheduling an event on the new field, please reach out to the Miners at [email protected] or (973) 383-7644.

About the Sussex County Miners

Founded in 2015, the Sussex County Miners are celebrating their 10th anniversary season. The Miners are one of New Jersey's winningest professional baseball teams and proud members of the Frontier League and MLB Partner League. Sussex County plays a 96-game regular season from May through August, hosting 48 home games at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ. Fans can enjoy exciting baseball, promotional nights, and great daily specials, including spectacular fireworks shows after every Saturday home game. Dedicated to providing exciting, family-friendly entertainment, the Miners continue to play a central role in New Jersey's sports and entertainment community. Visit scminers.com for tickets and more information.

Skylands Stadium is one of North Jersey's premier sports and entertainment venues. Conveniently located in the heart of Sussex County, the Skylands Stadium Sports Complex includes a 4,200-seat stadium, the 17,000-square-foot indoor Champions Way Sports Academy, the 3,500-square-foot Kids Zone and Party Deck, a spacious parking lot, and more.

Skylands Stadium strives to provide the best cultural and recreational entertainment, offering fun and affordable activities for the entire family all year round. In addition to baseball, Skylands Stadium also hosts a variety of exciting events, such as the Sussex County Miners Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival, Jack O' Lantern Experience, Christmas Light Show and Village, car shows, stunt shows, concerts, and more!

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or event hosting, please contact Vincent Sangemino at [email protected] or (973) 383-7644, extension 102.

