Sussex County Miners Partner with Alpha Drones USA to Debut Revolutionary Aerial Advertising Technology

First-of-its-kind activation showcases how emerging drone technology is reshaping sponsorship opportunities in sports and entertainment

AUGUSTA, N.J., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sussex County Miners and Skylands Stadium are proud to announce a new partnership with Alpha Drones USA to introduce an innovative aerial advertising technology to the sports and entertainment industry.

On Saturday, May 30, the Miners became the first professional baseball organization to utilize Drone Aerial Advertising Screens (DAAS) during a live professional baseball game, debuting the technology in front of fans at Skylands Stadium during the team's matchup against the Brockton Rox.

The groundbreaking system features high-definition digital advertising screens flown by industrial drones, creating vibrant, illuminated 3D-style brand displays throughout the game experience. The technology, operated by Alpha Drones USA, represents one of the newest innovations in experiential marketing and live-event sponsorship activation.

"This is exactly the kind of forward-thinking entertainment and fan experience we want to bring to Sussex County," said Vincent Sangemino, General Manager of the Sussex County Miners. "We are constantly looking for ways to create a ballpark atmosphere unlike anything fans have seen before, while also delivering new and impactful opportunities for our sponsors. What Alpha Drones USA has created is truly something people stop and stare at."

Throughout the evening, the drones conducted multiple flights displaying sponsor messaging and advertisements in a dynamic airborne format visible throughout the stadium. Unlike traditional static signage, the aerial screens brought sponsor content directly into the live game presentation, creating a unique visual experience for attendees.

Based out of Morristown Municipal Airport with hub locations throughout the nation, Alpha Drones USA is emerging as one of the nation's leading drone service providers, offering a wide range of commercial drone solutions, including aerial advertising, exterior cleaning, inspections, public safety support, agricultural services, drone light shows, and more.

"Partnering with the Sussex County Miners provided the perfect opportunity to showcase the future of live-event advertising in a professional sports setting," said Kelvin King, Founder and CEO of Alpha Drones USA. "The atmosphere at Skylands Stadium and the organization's willingness to innovate made this an incredible first deployment for professional baseball."

The Miners have continued to position Skylands Stadium as one of the most innovative entertainment venues in the region, incorporating drone shows, immersive fan experiences, alternate identities, interactive promotions, and emerging technologies into the game-day experience.

About the Sussex County Miners and Skylands Stadium

Founded in 2015, the Sussex County Miners are one of New Jersey's winningest professional baseball teams and proud members of the Frontier League and the MLB Professional Partner League. The Miners were the 2025 Frontier League Atlantic Conference East Division champions.

The Miners play a 102-game regular season from May through September, hosting 51 home games at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ. The award-winning Skylands Stadium is one of the region's premier sports and entertainment venues. Conveniently located in the heart of Sussex County, the Skylands Stadium Sports Complex features a 4,200-seat stadium, a new state-of-the-art turf field, the 17,000-square-foot indoor Champions Way Sports Academy, the acclaimed The Barnyard Restaurant and Bar, the 3,500-square-foot Kids Zone and Party Deck, a spacious free parking lot, and more.

For sponsorship opportunities and more information, visit sussexcountyminers.com or alphadronesusa.com.

Contact Information:

Vincent Sangemino

General Manager

Sussex County Miners / Skylands Stadium

(973) 383-7644, ext. 102

[email protected]

Lacrecia Cade

President

Alpha Drones USA

(504) 722-1289

[email protected]

Media Contact

Javian Pereira, Fastlane Communications, 1 9736683003, [email protected]

SOURCE the Sussex County Miners and Skylands Stadium