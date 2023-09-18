Sustain360°™ Unveils Revolutionary AI-Driven Sustainability Platform to Accelerate Net-Zero Decarbonization

Revolutionizing the Path to Sustainability, Sustain360™ AI-Driven Platform Sets a New Standard for Achieving Net-Zero Goals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sustain360™, a software company specializing in sustainability solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking AI-driven platform aimed at accelerating net-zero decarbonization. The official launch date is set for Monday, September 18, 2023.

With recent research showing only 7% of global companies on track to meet their net-zero targets by 2050, the need for innovative, effective solutions has never been more critical. The Sustain360™platform is designed to empower enterprises to strategize and implement revolutionary decarbonization approaches, thereby propelling them toward the achievement of net-zero objectives.

The Sustain360™ platform offers a unique approach to sustainability, encompassing ESG reporting, integrated with lifecycle management and climate risk modeling, providing customers with one comprehensive AI enabled software platform that reduces carbon emissions by an average of 38% at product design, 50% reduction in implementation time and a 3x reduction in total cost of ownership. These benefits are achieved by embedded AI models that provide recommendations to alternative materials with reduced carbon emissions and allows sustainability teams to drill down to the molecular level to identify substitutes and eliminate harmful chemicals.

"The construction and industrial manufacturing sectors are one of the largest producers of carbon. By leveraging the power of Sustain360™, our clients can finally derive insights into their projects and products to reduce carbon.," says Baz Khuti, CEO of Sustain360. "Our platform is designed to make the path to a net-zero world not just achievable but also efficient and cost-effective."

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is at the core of Sustain360's platform. By analyzing vast amounts of data, the platform optimizes multiple design, energy and material choices across the supply chain to be more efficient and less wasteful.

To celebrate the launch, Sustain360™ will be hosting a webinar on September 25, 2023, to demo the product and answer questions. The event will feature key members of the Sustain360™ team and special guest speakers from the sustainability sector. To learn more and to register, please visit www.sustain360.ai.

