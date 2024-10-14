Sustainability Leader Dr. Joel Carboni has been accepted into Forbes Business Council

Joel Carboni, a global sustainability leader, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

DETROIT , Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joel Carboni, a global sustainability leader and pioneer in sustainable project management, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Joel was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Joel has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities

designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Joel will also be invited to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com, some of which he has already done.

"I'm thrilled to join the Forbes Business Council and connect with such an accomplished network of leaders. This opportunity will allow me to share insights on sustainable business practices and continue driving meaningful change in our industry. Being part of this community will undoubtedly help expand our mission to integrate sustainability at the core of business strategy." Said Joel

