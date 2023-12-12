Sustainable and Scalable Infrastructure Alliance Reaches Major Milestone for Open19 Project; Releases Final V2 Platform Specification

As the scope of SSIA broadens, we will continue to prioritize rack-level innovation and will iterate as datacenter technologies and capabilities evolve. Post this

V2 of the Open19 platform is built on this shared form factor with a focus on more efficient power conversion and distribution. This includes a pluggable liquid cooling standard for rack-mounted servers, which will open doors to bring multiple disruptive liquid cooling technologies to the market. It also includes a 48V native power solution, which enables optimal power efficiency, reliability, and scalability of datacenter infrastructure vs. traditional 12v power solutions.

"It has been inspiring to collaborate with multiple community members on the Open19 platform based on a shared vision to reduce the negative environmental impact of IT, while also driving innovation and business for our respective companies," said My Truong, SSIA Chairperson and Field CTO for Equinix. "It's been an honor to lead the V2 working group and this project milestone is a shared success. As the scope of SSIA broadens, we will continue to prioritize rack-level innovation and will iterate as datacenter technologies and capabilities evolve."

Open19 was initially founded as a standalone organization and project. In 2021, Open19 joined the Linux Foundation, the world's largest open-source ecosystem. In 2023, Open19 rebranded as the Sustainable and Scalable Infrastructure Alliance to reflect a broader vision to advance infrastructure technologies and standards that power our digital world in a sustainable, scalable way. Open19 continues to exist as one of many future open-source projects led by the Linux Foundation that are focused on a sustainable future.

"The release of Open19's final V2 platform is a testament to the innovation that is possible from the collaborative work of open-source ecosystems," said Sean McIlroy, Program Manager at the Linux Foundation. "As someone that oversees multiple sustainability-focused projects at the Linux Foundation, I'm encouraged by this project milestone and the potential to open avenues for ongoing commercial success amongst the community members, while also jointly tackling the pressing challenges around corporate sustainability and goals for net zero carbon footprints that every organization faces today."

For more information about the SSIA community and to access the full Open19 V2 system architecture and brick mechanical specification project files, visit https://www.ssia.org/resources/.

The Sustainable and Scalable Infrastructure Alliance (SSIA) is the world's leading community-based organization advancing infrastructure technologies and standards that power our digital world in a sustainable, scalable way. Founded in 2016 as the Open19 Foundation, the SSIA is committed to solving the cost, efficiency, and operational challenges of modern data centers with a focus on environmental sustainability and efficient cloud-to-edge deployment models. In 2021, the organization joined the Linux Foundation, bringing its community of hardware and datacenter innovators to the world's largest open-source ecosystem. For more information, visit: https://www.ssia.org/.

