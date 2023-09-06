necessary + sufficient Printer's Row is a gathering place for the community with a commitment to craft and kindness. Tweet this

necessary & sufficient Printer's Row is the second location for this coffee shop; its first location is a walk-up in the Logan Square neighborhood. Coffee aficionados can expect the same ethically sourced artisan coffee from Olympia Coffee, continued commitment to fare wages for baristas, and dedication to sustainability.

New Printer's Row Coffee Shop necessary & sufficient

The new Printer's Row coffee shop keeps favorites in place and boasts new offerings:

Expanded menu with cafe fare for breakfast and lunch. Pastries are available all day.

Ample seating for chats, meals, and meetings.

Extended hours: open at 7 a.m. with close at 5 p.m.

with close at Reuso packaging for to-go orders to eliminate single-use packaging.

Pop-up shops from local, women-owned businesses like Tropicake Bakery and Flourish fresh pressed juices.

Robot-made pour over coffees because coffee robots are cool!

About necessary & sufficient

A designation for social good, necessary & sufficient coffee was founded on a simple idea that creating a gathering spot for the community is a good thing. Over perfectly portioned artisan coffee drinks and bespoke baked goods, neighbors, newcomers, and visitors get together and get to know each other. With necessary & sufficient 's commitment to sustainability, customers leave little trace of their coffee consumption, because 98 percent of the materials necessary & sufficient uses are compostable.

Media Contact

Nicole Francois, necessary + sufficient, 1 206-799-4414, [email protected], https://www.necessary-coffee.com

SOURCE necessary + sufficient