CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- necessary & sufficient, Chicago's most sustainable artisan coffee shop celebrates the grand opening of its Printer's Row location at 728 S. Dearborn, during Printer's Row Lit Fest Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10.
necessary & sufficient helps customer's feel good about frequent coffee purchases with reusable or compostable packaging and fair wages for employees.
"Celebrating the grand opening of necessary & sufficient Printer's Row during Lit Fest acknowledges the obvious - nothing complements a good book like coffee and baked goods," says necessary & sufficient coffee Owner Kate Vrijmoet. "Even better, having a place to read and discuss literature is what necessary & sufficient is about. Our coffee shop is a gathering place for the community with a commitment to craft and kindness."
necessary & sufficient Printer's Row is the second location for this coffee shop; its first location is a walk-up in the Logan Square neighborhood. Coffee aficionados can expect the same ethically sourced artisan coffee from Olympia Coffee, continued commitment to fare wages for baristas, and dedication to sustainability.
The new Printer's Row coffee shop keeps favorites in place and boasts new offerings:
- Expanded menu with cafe fare for breakfast and lunch. Pastries are available all day.
- Ample seating for chats, meals, and meetings.
- Extended hours: open at 7 a.m. with close at 5 p.m.
- Reuso packaging for to-go orders to eliminate single-use packaging.
- Pop-up shops from local, women-owned businesses like Tropicake Bakery and Flourish fresh pressed juices.
- Robot-made pour over coffees because coffee robots are cool!
About necessary & sufficient
A designation for social good, necessary & sufficient coffee was founded on a simple idea that creating a gathering spot for the community is a good thing. Over perfectly portioned artisan coffee drinks and bespoke baked goods, neighbors, newcomers, and visitors get together and get to know each other. With necessary & sufficient 's commitment to sustainability, customers leave little trace of their coffee consumption, because 98 percent of the materials necessary & sufficient uses are compostable.
