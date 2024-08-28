Sustainable Capital Advisors Announces Free Access to Sustainable Infrastructure Finance Academy throughout September 2024

We designed every aspect of the SIFAC platform with one goal in mind: to make it possible for community lenders to execute climate-focused transactions, said Trenton Allen, CEO, Sustainable Capital Advisors. Post this

The four offerings from SIFAC are available to community lenders only.

Learn more about our offerings below:

September 5 - Office Hours (2 Sessions | 1 hr | 15 Attendees) - Real-time Q&A sessions with SCA professionals. Register Now

- Office Hours (2 Sessions | 1 hr | 15 Attendees) - Real-time Q&A sessions with SCA professionals. Register Now September 12 - 1:1 Sessions (5 Sessions | 30 min | 1 Attendee) - Personalized support tailored to your green lending needs. Registration Coming Soon

- 1:1 Sessions (5 Sessions | 30 min | 1 Attendee) - Personalized support tailored to your green lending needs. Registration Coming Soon September 19 - Small Group Learning (2 Sessions | 1 hr | 15 Attendees) - Engaging learning session with peers and professionals. Registration Coming Soon

- Small Group Learning (2 Sessions | 1 hr | 15 Attendees) - Engaging learning session with peers and professionals. Registration Coming Soon September 26 - Live Instruction (1 Session | 1 hr | Unlimited Attendees) - Comprehensive, in-depth guidance by SCA professionals. Registration Coming Soon

The SIFAC platform was built on SCA's unique involvement in the broader sustainable infrastructure finance market and direct client experience, including serving as the advisor to various Community Development Financial Institutions and Green Banks. While SIFAC primarily serves community lenders including loan funds, credit unions, minority deposit institutions, banks, and green banks, it is also designed to support the full network of community-based organizations, project developers, municipalities and more. Offering hands-on support and guidance to this diverse ecosystem is critical to accelerating the pace of project implementation.

Sign-up for a SIFAC account now at www.sifac.org to register for our first Office Hours session on Sept. 5 and for the latest information on future offerings. For additional questions on the SIFAC platform, please contact [email protected].

About Sustainable Capital Advisors

Sustainable Capital Advisors (SCA) is a financial advisory and strategic consulting firm focused on connecting capital to sustainable infrastructure solutions. Founded by Trenton Allen, a finance sector leader with over $30 billion in transaction experience, SCA has served as a trusted advisor in the sustainable finance industry since 2012. With extensive experience both nationally and internationally, SCA serves as an active capital markets participant evaluating the full range of sustainable infrastructure activities and providing a broad perspective and expansive toolkit to deliver strategic solutions that meet client's needs. Throughout their work in sustainable finance, municipal infrastructure, strategy consulting, policy, and research, SCA prioritizes listening to clients, understanding their needs, and developing solutions to achieve their goals. For more information, please visit www.sustainablecap.com.

