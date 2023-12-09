Sustainable Clothing Brands LE CASHMERE and RE; CODE Launching via Circular Library in Venice, California on Famous Abbot Kinney Blvd.

We believe the guests will appreciate the upcycling workshop to experience the resource circulation firsthand. Post this

"We are thrilled to open our first Circular Library store in the United States, and on such a high-profile street like Abbot Kinney Blvd. in Venice, California. We know that our sustainable clothing lines, LE CASHMERE and RE; CODE, will resonate with the local community and the lifestyle. We believe the guests will appreciate the upcycling workshop to experience the resource circulation firsthand," said Lead of the Circular Library project, Brandon Yu.

Abbot Kinney Blvd. is a region where sustainable brands like Everlane, Allbirds and Vuori gather to create synergy. Those in this locale have their own tastes and embrace sustainable practices in their everyday lives. This is reflected through spaces that are animal-friendly, healthy food, and an atmosphere that loves and preserves local culture.

Outside of this launch event, the regular store hours are Monday -Saturday from 11:00am-7:00pm and Sunday from 11:00am-6:00pm.

To RSVP for the 2:00-4:00pm VIP Media Event on December 17, 2023, email [email protected].

About LE CASHMERE:

All LE CASHMERE clothing pieces undergo an ethical and eco-friendly production process. Only the naturally-shed hair of goats is collected and used thus causing no harm to animals. LE CASHMERE harvesters have taught Mongolian nomads a special combing method to collect this hair, which is naturally shed in the spring. Through gentle and caring combing, the softest hair is obtained without stressing the goats. Only the thinnest and longest 100% Mongolian cashmere certified by the Sustainable Material Lab is used. The goat undercoat used must be finer than 15 microns and longer than 41mm. LE CASHMERE is found that only the mountain goats from Mongolia, where the winters are the coldest and longest, meet this criterion. These fibers are woven into men's and women's clothing items such as sweaters, scarves, pull-overs, jackets.

About RE; CODE:

Since its launch in 2012, the upcycling fashion brand, RE; CODE, has been spreading the sustainability of the fashion sector through upcycling at home and abroad. In addition to continuing its collection for more than a decade, it has implemented values through fashion in various forms such as continuous collaboration with independent designers, support for the socially underprivileged, 'RE; Table', an upcycling workshop, and spreading the tall spirit through participation in various art fairs at home and abroad. Clothing items include jackets, sweaters, bags, tops, bottoms, dresses, skirts and more.

