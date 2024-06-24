Sustainable Development Leader A.J. Patton Joins Phius Board to Accelerate Adoption of Passive Building

"Phius is at the forefront of creating a more sustainable future for the built environment, and I'm thrilled to join the board and contribute my expertise," said A.J. Patton. Post this

"Phius is at the forefront of creating a more sustainable future for the built environment, and I'm thrilled to join the board and contribute my expertise," said A.J. Patton. "I believe my experience in financing and developing affordable housing projects, particularly those focused on social impact and renewable energy, will be valuable as Phius continues to grow its reach and impact."

This announcement follows 3 years of collaboration between Phius and Patton's firm, with 548 Development currently developing several Phius Design Certified mixed-use and mixed-income housing projects in Chicago that will cater to young families and professionals, prioritizing resident and community well-being by creating climate-resilient healthy living environments, and reducing energy consumption and costs.

"We are delighted to welcome A.J. to the Phius Board of Directors," said Katrin Klingenberg, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Phius. "His extensive experience in finance, real estate development, and passion for creating a sustainable future for all, aligns perfectly with Phius' mission. We look forward to A.J.'s contributions as we continue to drive the adoption of energy-efficient building practices in Chicago and across North America."

Learn more about Phius and the future of passive building by visiting www.phius.org/passive-building/what-passive-building.

About A.J. Patton

Robert "A.J." Patton is an accomplished finance, sales, and capital markets expert with over a decade of experience in investment banking, endowment management, and real estate development. He is the founder and CEO of 548 Capital, LLC, a firm focused on social impact investments, and the 'Solar Chicago Fund.' Patton is a recognized leader in sustainable development and has been named Midwest Energy "40 under 40," an American Council on Renewable Energy - Accelerate member, and Chicago Business Leadership Council Banking & Finance Co-chair, among other recognitions. Learn more about AJ's story in his Fortune feature.

About Phius

Phius is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization committed to decarbonizing the built environment by making high-performance passive building the mainstream market standard. We train and certify professionals, maintain and update the Phius climate-specific passive building standard, certify and quality assure passive buildings, certify high-performance building products, and research to advance high-performance building.

