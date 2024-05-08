Sustainable Fashion Advocate Lexy Silverstein Releases "The Devil Wears Vintage: Thrifting Hacks" Book

The sustainable fashion movement is finally gaining momentum, so savvy shoppers are turning to thrift stores for unique finds and eco-friendly alternatives. - Lexy Silverstein, Sustainable Fashion Advocate Post this

That's why Silverstein is releasing her latest book: "The Devil Wears Vintage: Thrifting Hacks." The e-book draws upon her extensive experience in sustainable fashion, providing readers with actionable guidance on saving money, reducing their environmental footprint, and cultivating a chic wardrobe through thrifting. With a focus on sustainability and style, the book offers inventive strategies for finding one-of-a-kind treasures and breathing new life into thrifted garments.

Insightful Tips for Thrifting Success

Silverstein's book highlights some of her favorite thrifting hacks to help readers score the biggest deals while having a great time in the process.

Cart Smart: Start by snagging the biggest shopping cart you can find. As you browse, toss in anything that sparks interest. At the end of your trip, sift through your haul to decide what truly deserves a spot in your collection. This method ensures you don't overlook hidden treasures.





Wear Fewer Clothes: Opt for minimal, easy-on layers for effortless try-ons over your attire—no dressing room? No worries.





Neck Check for Fit: Try the neck trick to see if pants or skirts will fit your waist. If you can wrap the waistband around your neck and the ends meet comfortably, you're good to go!





Go Pocket-Only: Leave your purse behind to avoid losing it while you hustle through the aisles. With dozens of items to check and clothes to try on, keep your essentials—phone and wallet—safely in your pockets for a hassle-free, hands-free shopping spree.





Smart Store Strategy: Thrifting beginners should consider visiting curated thrift stores for a more streamlined shopping experience focused on specific styles or high-quality items.





Know Your Intention: Before embarking on a thrifting adventure, clarify your purpose. Whether you're seeking sustainable wardrobe options, vintage pieces, or creative upcycling projects, understanding your intention will guide your shopping experience.





Cross Section Scouting: Don't just shop in your own section. Make sure to browse through all clothing areas—men's, women's, and kids'. You might find oversized gems in men's wear or transform a child's dress into your ideal tank top. Plus, watch for hidden treasures stashed by other shoppers in unlikely places, ready for you to discover.

Available for Media Interviews

Lexy Silverstein is available for interviews and show-and-tell segments to demonstrate how thrift shopping is both a stylish and sustainable choice. Her unique voice and passion make for a fun, high-impact interview. Additionally, Lexy provides thrifted style bundles, simplifying the process for people who are new to thrifting by helping them curate a tailored wardrobe based on their unique fashion style.

About Lexy Silverstein

Lexy Silverstein is a sustainable fashion advocate, educator and author dedicated to promoting eco-friendly alternatives in the fashion industry. With a passion for thrift shopping and creative upcycling, Lexy shares her expertise and insights to inspire others to embrace sustainable fashion practices.

Media Contact

Shannon Price, On The Marc Media, 240-620-9186, [email protected], https://onthemarcmedia.com/

