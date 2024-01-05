Sustainable luxury arrives in Dubai with new villa community - The Acres

"The Acres will be a serene oasis in the heart of the world's favourite concrete jungle" Post this

Dubai is famous for its skyscrapers and innovative architecture, such as the iconic Palm Jumeirah but The Acres Dubai is designed with the future in mind, offering Fast EV chargers for public parking areas, smart mobility and smart metering measures, and maximized natural shade overlooking 100% a continuous pedestrian and cycling network. A senior direct at local property investment advisory firm, Empire & Nunn commented "The Acres will be a serene oasis in the heart of the world's favourite concrete jungle. The release of this project is highly anticipated as it offers a rare combination of nature and luxury, with every unit boasting its own swimming pool – we expect The Acres to be popular with homeowners and investors alike".

The community will feature units ranging from 3-bed townhouses through to 5-bed villas, with each unit in the community having its own private pool. Prices start at AED 5.09 million ($1.39), available on a multi-year payment plan. Local property investment advisory firm, Empire & Nunn Real Estate are currently offering exclusive rewards for clients who invest in The Acres, whilst the firm also pledges to make a charitable contribution with every sale.

The Acres Dubai is expected to completion construction in Q4 2027.

