Sustainable Sicilian Boxed Wine Brand, Alileo, is Nominated in the Best Boxed Wine Category for USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice Awards

GLOUCESTER, Mass., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Massachusetts-based Alileo, a sustainable Sicilian boxed wine brand, is proud to announce that it has been nominated by USA TODAY editors in the Best Boxed Wine Category for USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice Awards, the publications flagship awards program. Since launching in 2021, Alileo has previously been named among the best boxed wines by media outlets such as Food & Wine, VinePair, Men's Journal and NBC's TODAY Show. Created by husband and wife team Antonio Bertone and Alexandra Drane, Alileo is produced in partnership with Bertone's family in Sicily and imported to the United States. The brand was started to pay homage to their family's Sicilian roots as well as give their family in Sicily upward economic mobility.
"This has been a very proud year for the Alileo brand. Earlier this year, our commitment to the environment, community and team was recognized by becoming the second Sicilian winery ever to receive B Corp™ certification from non-profit organization B Lab™ and we've launched some high-profile partnerships with incredible restaurants in NYC and Boston. To be recognized by editors at USA TODAY is the icing on the cake," said Antonio Bertone, co-founder of Alileo. "We're a small family-founded brand building from the ground up so this is a remarkable moment in our journey. Huge thank you to anyone that votes!"
Alileo wines are natural, low intervention wines that are produced using traditional methods with grape varietals from the Wild West Coast of Sicily. There are no added sulfites or sugars, and the wines are offered in the most eco-friendly packaging available. By reducing energy, waste, and emissions, Alileo lowers operational costs, which means they can offer their high-quality wines at very reasonable prices. Alileo is available in red, white, orange, and rosé wines and can be purchased online at www.alileowines.com and in fine wine retailers in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York and Texas.
To vote for Alileo, visit https://api.10best.com/qr/50410/. Voting will take place from Monday, June 23rd at noon EDT and ends on Monday, July 21st at 11:59am EDT.
Alileo is a sustainable Sicilian boxed wine brand. Founded by Antonio Bertone and Alexandra Drane, Alileo is produced in partnership with Bertone's family in Sicily and imported to the United States. Their bag-in-box organic wines are made using traditional methods with varietals from the West Coast of Sicily. In 2025, Alileo received B Corp™ certification from non-profit organization B Lab™. Alileo has been named a best box wine by Food & Wine and Vinepair and was awarded three medals by the Decanter World Wine Awards 2023, the world's leading wine competition. Alileo were awarded silver for the Syrah and bronze for the Young Grillo and Rosato Bronzato. For more information, visit www.alileowines.com.
