Sustainable Wireless Power Solutions Combat IoT Battery Waste

Growing E-Waste Crisis

The proliferation of IoT devices has led to mounting environmental concerns. The United Nations reports that global e-waste is increasing by 2.6 million metric tons per year, with projections indicating annual e-waste will reach 82 million tons by 2030. In the U.S., only about 15% of e-waste is recycled, meaning millions of batteries end up in landfills each year. (3)

The EnABLES study highlights a critical mismatch: while many IoT devices are designed to last a decade, their batteries typically last only two years or less, requiring multiple replacements and compounding the waste problem. (4) U.S. researchers at NREL and the Department of Energy have also flagged battery waste as a major barrier to domestic supply chain resilience and environmental sustainability. (5)

Cutting Battery Waste with Wireless Power

Powercast addresses these challenges with wireless power solutions that eliminate the need for disposable batteries. The company's technology harnesses RF energy to power IoT devices, reducing both environmental impact and operational costs. Designed for seamless integration into existing manufacturing processes, Powercast enables companies to transition to sustainable solutions with minimal disruption.

Rising Industry and Government Support

Market Growth: The North American energy harvesting market, valued at $226 million in 2024, is projected to more than double by 2034, driven by IoT and smart infrastructure.(6)

Government Investment: U.S. agencies such as the Department of Energy and Department of Agriculture are investing heavily in renewable energy and energy-harvesting technologies.

Sustainability Goals: These efforts support national and international commitments to reduce electronic waste and accelerate the adoption of greener technology.

Beyond Devices: Powering the IoT Infrastructure

Rather than focusing solely on smart gadgets, Powercast urges the industry to reframe IoT as the underlying infrastructure enabling seamless connectivity and automation. At the heart of this infrastructure are IoT sensors that gather, transmit, and act on data—from warehouse inventory tracking to crop monitoring. Powercast's wireless solutions deliver energy to these devices over long distances, with minimal maintenance and zero battery waste.

Powercast's Next-Gen Wireless Power Tech

In partnership with key developers, Powercast is advancing a new generation of Powerharvester® chips. These proprietary chips have been tested to wirelessly power data-transmitting beacons at ranges up to 200 feet, supporting critical applications like environmental monitoring, asset tracking, and smart agriculture—all without requiring batteries.

Tackling Cost and Adoption Challenges

Transitioning to energy-harvesting technologies presents both financial and logistical challenges. While upfront implementation costs can deter manufacturers, studies show that these technologies significantly reduce maintenance and replacement expenses over time. The U.S. Department of Energy emphasizes that integrating energy harvesting into smart buildings and infrastructure results in long-lasting, maintenance-free sensors, offering operational and environmental benefits.

Building a Sustainable IoT Future

As IoT adoption accelerates, so does the urgency for sustainable power solutions. Powercast invites manufacturers, integrators, and innovators to partner in building a battery-free IoT ecosystem. By embracing energy harvesting, companies can shrink their environmental footprint and lead the industry into a cleaner future.

"As we look to the future, battery-free wireless power isn't just an innovation—it's a responsibility," adds Goetz. "We have the technology to power the IoT without polluting the planet. Now it's time for the industry to act."

About Powercast Corporation

Powercast Corporation, founded in 2003 and based in Pittsburgh, PA, is the go-to resource for wireless charging solutions, ranging from short to long distances and from microwatts to kilowatts, with the industry's broadest technology portfolio backed by over 300 patents worldwide. We design, develop, and manufacture semiconductor chips as well as complete wirelessly powered products, enabling various levels of customer integration.

Powercast's solutions include RF power-over-distance charging, high-performance inductive charging systems, and low-power sensors with up to 25-year battery life. With flexible magnetic resonance systems, Powercast positions itself as the industry's most comprehensive source for wireless power technology. For more information, visit https://www.powercastco.com.

