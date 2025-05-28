SustainableIT.org Honors Visionary Technology Leaders with the 2025 Responsible AI Awards

"The 2025 Responsible AI Award recipients are not only demonstrating what's possible with responsible innovation—they're redefining technology's role in creating a sustainable, inclusive, and equitable future. Their leadership inspires us all." Post this

The Responsible AI Impact Award recognizes organizations that exemplify and facilitate the effective and sustainable deployment of artificial intelligence at scale within the enterprise. The goal of this award is to spotlight and honor outstanding organizations that adopt and leverage AI technologies in ways that:

Optimize business and societal value

Ensure security and safety

Promote equity and inclusion

Foster environmental stewardship

By showcasing these exemplary use cases, SustainableIT.org aims to educate and inspire the global technology community to adopt responsible AI practices and governance frameworks.

"As artificial intelligence and digital transformation continue to reshape the global economy, sustainability has become an essential business outcome—on par with growth, agility, and customer experience. Yet, the sustainable practices and responsible AI achievements of IT leaders often go unrecognized," said Dave Best, Vice President of SustainableIT.org. "The 2025 Responsible AI Award recipients are not only demonstrating what's possible with responsible innovation—they're redefining technology's role in creating a sustainable, inclusive, and equitable future. Their leadership inspires us all."

This year's honorees, selected by SustainableIT.org's esteemed curated judging panel*, exemplify purpose-driven leadership and innovation. Supported by their executive teams, these leaders are setting new benchmarks for responsible AI, sustainability analytics, data governance, and ethical deployment across multiple sectors.

2025 Responsible AI Award Honorees:

Enterprise Category: (AI applications or tools developed by enterprise IT for internal use)

Cognizant

Harvard University Information Technology

Information Technology Kuehne+Nagel

Stanford Health Care

TUI Group

U.S. Bank

Commercial Category: (Technology vendor services and products)

Footprint Intelligence

IFS

osapiens Holding GmbH

Rackspace

SAP

ServiceNow

Special Collaboration Award Category:

The SAP Garden Digital Sustainability Experience, awarded to: SAP and Footprint Intelligence.

Honorees will be celebrated at the SustainableIT Impact Summit & Responsible AI Impact Awards in London on June 23, 2025, as part of London Climate Action Week. This year's event will spotlight the theme: "Responsible AI."

Register here: https://events.sustainableit.org/2025-london-impact-summit-and-awards/home

* Award Judging Panel: Ahmad Antar, Instructor, Sustainable AI Evangelist – Harvard Sustainability Graduate Program, Berndt Pilgram, Senior Advisor Information Privacy – Fresenius Medical Care, Bill Wong, AI Research Fellow – Info-tech Research, Chris Xie, Chair of GSF's AI/LLM Software Carbon Efficiency Rating Program – Green Software Foundation, Howard Holton, COO – GigaOm, Janna Salokangas, Co-founder & CEO – Mia AI, Jose Carvalho, Co-founder & Managing Director – Value AI Institute, Kerry O'Donnell, Former Exec Director, Tech for Global Corporate Functions – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Lisa Pratico, Chair, Sustainable Architectures & Responsible AI – IASAglobal.org / SustainableArchitecture.org, Marla Fuchs, Executive Program Director – Institute of Computing for Climate Science, Department of Applied Mathematics & Theoretical Physics, University of Cambridge, Mark Butcher, Director – Posetiv Cloud Ltd., Paul Lewis, CTO – Pythian, Rossella Arcucci, Director of the Ada Lovelace Academy, Director of Research at the Data Science Institute, Data Learning group founder– Imperial College London, Sanjay Podder, Co-Founder – Green Software Foundation, Sue Allchurch, Chief, Outreach and Engagement – UN Global Compact, Vincent Caldeira, Chief Technology Officer, APAC – Red Hat

About SustainableIT.org

SustainableIT.org is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing global sustainability through technology leadership. Its mission is to define sustainable transformation programs by industry, develop best practices and frameworks, set standards and certifications, provide education and training, and raise awareness for environmental and societal initiatives that contribute to a sustainable future. Perforce Software is the founding member, technical advisor, and primary underwriter of SustainableIT.org.

