Sustained Service Excellence: Rx relief® Wins Best of Staffing® Client and Talent 10-Year Diamond Awards

Rx relief received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 72.7% of placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry's average of 50%.

Rx relief received a Net Promoter® Score from clients that is nearly 100% higher than the industry's average of 36.

Rx relief has proven to be an industry leader in service quality based on ratings provided by clients and candidates year in and year out. On average, customers of winning agencies are more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided, compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

"We are honored to receive the prestigious 10-Year Diamond Awards from ClearlyRated once again," stated Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff." This recognition is not just an acknowledgment of past achievements; it is a testament to our continued commitment to leverage our proven processes, cutting-edge technology, and seasoned leadership to deliver exceptional results and service experiences to our valued employment partners."

"By prioritizing our customers' needs and putting their goals first, we live out Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,'" continued Heaton. "As the world of pharmacy shifts, Rx relief also evolves. We measure our success by the positive impact we have on pharmacy businesses, careers, and local communities."

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated Founder and CEO Eric Gregg. "These firms have proven their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success—cheers to you all!"

About Rx relief

A division of PrideStaff, Rx relief is a Joint Commission Certified and GSA approved pharmacy placement firm providing temporary and full-time pharmacy professionals for all pharmacy practice settings. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate offices in North America to serve thousands of clients. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, headquartered in Central California, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on Rx relief services, visit our website.

PrideStaff and Rx relief's shared Mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more here.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

