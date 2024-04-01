Sutherland and Vaultedge partner to develop innovative digitization & automation solutions for end to end mortgage lifecycle

"With Vaultedge's AI solutions combined with Sutherland's process and domain expertise - we are now able to offer the best end-to-end solutions to our mortgage & banking clients" - Murali Tirupati, Chief Executive Officer, Vaultedge Post this

Sutherland's end-to-end AI-based digital ecosystem will integrate with Vaultedge's AI driven Document Automation solution for turnkey digitization of mortgage operations across banks, lenders, credit unions & servicers. The combined capabilities will help mortgage processing & underwriting teams reduce cycle times while improving process efficiency by order of magnitude.

In addition, Sutherland's deep mortgage expertise and Digital & AI ecosystem in Mortgage and Financial services industry complements Vaultedge's Document Indexing, Data Extraction and Income Analysis modules - providing a faster & frictionless experience to end customers.

This partnership will allow lending institutions to significantly reduce the cost of processing & servicing mortgages, while accelerating the shift towards straight-through processing (STP) across the loan lifecycle.

Sutherland's Michael Danlag, VP & Head of Mortgage, said: "I truly believe Sutherland's and Vaultedge's combined strengths are an industry game changer and will move the needle toward streamlining our client's mortgage processes that will positively impact their bottom line and customer satisfaction results."

Vaultedge's Murali Tirupati, Chief Executive Officer, says: "At Vaultedge, our mission is to provide the best Document AI & Automation solutions to the BFSI industries. We could not have asked for a better partner than Sutherland to join us in this mission. With Vaultedge's AI solutions combined with Sutherland's process and domain expertise - we are now able to offer the best end-to-end solutions to our mortgage & banking clients."

About Sutherland

Sutherland is a global leader in business and digital transformation. With 35 years of experience, we combine deep domain expertise and proven optimization with both proprietary and partnered tools and platforms. With the goal of driving growth, efficiency and productivity across the enterprise, Sutherland brings together our people, processes, products and platforms to provide a unique combination of market-leading technology and business process excellence. We are reinventing the front-office experience and back-office operations – turning legacy environments into state-of-the-art business enablers across Mortgage, Insurance, Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Communications, Media and Entertainment, Travel, Logistics and Retail technologies. Our team of global professionals provides our clients with tailored services and solutions to help them navigate a constantly evolving future while achieving outsized performance. To learn more, visit http://www.sutherlandglobal.com/

About Vaultedge

Vaultedge is an AI powered document processing software that automates the splitting, indexing, data extraction and validation of mortgage documents saving up to 80% of time & cost in Loan Processing, Post Close and Loan Boarding. Vaultedge helps companies like Ocwen, BSI Financial, HDFC Bank & other leading mortgage companies automatically process thousands of loans every day. To learn more, visit http://www.vaultedge.com

Media Contact

Sanat Mohanty, Vaultedge, 91 9586286056, [email protected], https://vaultedge.com/

SOURCE Vaultedge