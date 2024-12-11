SutiProcure Introduces Advanced Features to Streamline and Accelerate Procurement

SutiSoft Inc., a leading provider of intuitive web-based platforms for online business management, announces updates to SutiProcure, its online procure-to-pay management software.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- These new features empower users to manage procurement processes more effectively, including localized currency displays, dynamic approval workflows, and automated notifications, all of which improve decision-making, boost transparency, and foster seamless collaboration across departments.

New features include:

 Users can compare the Total PO Amount with the Total Requisition Amount in the Purchase Order Variance Report, which displays both the variance amount and the percentage difference between the purchase order and the requisition.

 Vendors' Ship-To addresses now auto-populate based on the selected subsidiary in SutiAP, while Bill-To addresses auto-populate based on the Ship-To details in requisitions.

 Users can add alternate approvers to requisition workflows and notify alternate approvers of forwarded approval requests.

 Administrators can now configure the system to display requisition and purchase order totals in the currency of the designated Ship-To location, ensuring seamless financial tracking for global operations.

 Automated email alerts notify requesters when purchase orders are sent, inform approvers of rejections, and update alternate approvers on forwarded requests.

 Vendors and Tax Codes are displayed automatically based on selected addresses, reducing manual input and errors.

 Administrators can set specific timeframes for approval requests to be automatically redirected to alternate approvers.

 Users can now record Received Quantities greater than Ordered Quantities without restrictions.

 Purchase Order details can be created and sent directly to the SutiAP application.

 Administrators can assign alternate approvers to handle requisitions in cases where a department's primary approver is unavailable.

The advanced features of SutiProcure enable businesses to optimize their procurement workflows and improve operational efficiency.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sutiprocure.com or call us on 650-969-SUTI.

About SutiSoft

SutiSoft develops a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. Our four SaaS platforms - Spend, HR, eSignature and CRM Platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions such as Travel & Expense, Accounts Payables, Accounts Receivables, Procurement, Supplier Relationship Management, HR, CRM, Document Management, Electronic Signature, Contract Lifecycle Management, and more. Our solutions enable SMBs, mid-market, and enterprises to cut costs, save time, and help in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For more information, please visit our website https://www.sutisoft.com.

Media Contact

CAROL SLONE, SutiSoft Inc, (650)969-7884x415

