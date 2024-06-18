SutiProcure Introduces New Features to Streamline Purchase-to-Pay Processes and Enhance Efficiency

"We put it in our company. The implementation and use were so easy and effective that we have now rolled it out to 7 sister companies." Procurement Administrator Post this

When creating a user, Admins can now add a reporting person and define the requisition approval amount limit for the user. Based on the approval limit and reporting person, users will be displayed in the Reporting-wise Approvals Chart.

EasyVista is now integrated with SutiProcure. When a user adds a receipt to a purchase order, the solution automatically sends the asset details to EasyVista. Additionally, it creates a log to help users quickly view the status of the asset.

SutiProcure now supports multiple languages including Hungarian, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese and Spanish. Users can choose the language in their account details.

The Audit Log helps Admins quickly view the list of changes made to Admin Settings, showing who made the changes and when.

When creating a requisition or purchase order, users can now change the preferred vendor for an item as needed.

The solution now automatically displays the currency type based on the selected vendor.

Users can now create a requisition without adding a vendor and send it for approval. Once the requisition is approved, users can add vendor before creating the purchase order.

Admins can now add various cost centers to vendors, which are displayed when a specific vendor is chosen while creating a requisition or purchase order.

SutiProcure automatically syncs vendors' details with SutiAP.

The new vendor approval process enables Admins to create and send vendors for approval. Once approved, the vendor can be used during the requisition process.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sutiprocure.com or call us on 650-969-SUTI.

About SutiSoft

SutiSoft develops a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. Our four SaaS platforms - Spend, HR, eSignature and CRM Platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions such as Travel & Expense, Accounts Payables, Accounts Receivables, Procurement, Supplier Relationship Management, HR, CRM, Document Management, Electronic Signature, Contract Lifecycle Management, and more. Our solutions enable SMBs, mid-market, and enterprises to cut costs, save time, and help in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For more information, please visit our website https://www.sutisoft.com.

Media Contact

CAROL SLONE, SutiSoft Inc, (650)969-7884x415, [email protected], https://www.sutisoft.com/sutiprocure/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE SutiSoft Inc