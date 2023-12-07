SutiProcure Redefines the Requisition Approval Process with Touchpad Signing

SutiSoft, a pioneer in innovative business solutions, adds new features to SutiProcure. New features enable users to customize templates, add items to requisitions, and approve requests with touchpad signatures.

Some of the key features are as follows:

Touchpad Signature Approval

SutiProcure supports touchpad signatures which allows users to approve requisitions via signing from mobile or any touchpad device. Alternatively, users can receive an email with a link redirecting to a web page where they can sign using mouse.

Dynamic Approval Flow Selection

Choose your preferred approval workflow (serial, & parallel) for each request, ensuring efficient routing and timely approvals. This flexible feature streamlines the approval process to meet the specific needs of each requisition type.

Custom Fields for Requisition Templates

Users can now add/remove fields to requisition and purchase order templates as per their requirement, making the application more flexible.

About SutiSoft

SutiSoft develops a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. Our four SaaS platforms – CLM, Spend, HR, eSignature, and CRM Platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions such as Contract Lifecycle Management, Travel & Expense, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Procurement, Supplier Relationship Management, HR, CRM, Document Management, Electronic Signature, and more. Our solutions enable SMBs, mid-market, and enterprises to cut costs, save time, and help make smart business decisions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For more information, please visit our website https://www.sutisoft.com

Media Contact

CAROL SLONE, SutiSoft Inc, (650)969-7884x415, [email protected], https://www.sutisoft.com/sutiprocure/

