SutiSoft Adds New Features to its Accounts Payable Solution to Streamline Key Operations

SutiSoft, a leading provider of accounts payable solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of several new features designed to enhance functionality, efficiency, and a more seamless user experience.
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- These updates aim to empower businesses to manage their accounts payable operations more effectively, reduce manual errors, and ensure timely financial transactions.
Auto-Approve Invoices
Invoices can be automatically approved from 'Drafts' with documents for the selected vendor, if allowed by the company administrator.
Auto-populate Cost Centers
SutiAP automatically populates PO-related cost centers in receipts and receipt-related cost centers in invoices. However, the quantity and unit price of PO line items must align with those on the invoice for accurate processing.
Track Login Details
The employee's last login details can be tracked for audit trail purposes.
Track POs & Invoices
The solution enables tracking of POs, PO & non-PO invoices, and reprocessed invoices.
Email Notifications
SutiAP notifies users when invoices are moved to 'Drafts' and alerts users on the number of invoices read from the mailbox within a specified timeframe.
Tax for Purchase Orders
Users can now add tax amounts for purchase orders, provided they have the necessary permissions from the company administrator.
About SutiSoft
Overall, SutiSoft's Spend Management Platform can help businesses automate their spend management process and derive significant cost savings. https://www.sutisoft.com or call us on 650-969-SUTI.
