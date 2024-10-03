SutiSoft Adds New Features to its Accounts Payable Solution to Streamline Key Operations

"Suti continue to be reliable and efficient. It meets all of my needs and is simple to use. I find this software is very easy to use and high functioning. Customer support also gets an A++++!" Cassandra Helms, Airlines/Aviation Post this

Invoices can be automatically approved from 'Drafts' with documents for the selected vendor, if allowed by the company administrator.

Auto-populate Cost Centers

SutiAP automatically populates PO-related cost centers in receipts and receipt-related cost centers in invoices. However, the quantity and unit price of PO line items must align with those on the invoice for accurate processing.

Track Login Details

The employee's last login details can be tracked for audit trail purposes.

Track POs & Invoices

The solution enables tracking of POs, PO & non-PO invoices, and reprocessed invoices.

Email Notifications

SutiAP notifies users when invoices are moved to 'Drafts' and alerts users on the number of invoices read from the mailbox within a specified timeframe.

Tax for Purchase Orders

Users can now add tax amounts for purchase orders, provided they have the necessary permissions from the company administrator.

