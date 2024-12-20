SutiSoft Announces SutiAMS - The Intelligent Asset Management Software for Modern Businesses

SutiSoft Inc., a leading provider of user-friendly, cloud-based online business management solutions, announces the launch of SutiAMS, an innovative software designed to streamline asset management for businesses of all sizes. The online solution simplifies the way organizations track, manage, and optimize their assets, ensuring efficiency, accuracy, and transparency across all asset-related operations.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SutiAMS offers a range of features, supporting both bulk and individual asset imports, depreciation management, customization, and more.

Key features of SutiAMS include:

Asset Creation and Imports: SutiAMS enables users to create assets and import them individually or in bulk. The software automatically calculates asset depreciation based on the organization's preferred method.

Asset Requests: Employees can raise asset requests directly through the system. Managers can approve or decline requests, monitor inventory levels, and ensure efficient asset allocation.

Setups: SutiAMS provides comprehensive setup options to customize the asset management experience. Users can manage and track asset locations across multiple business units, warehouses, or departments. Assets can be categorized by type, value, or usage, facilitating search and management. Additionally, asset types and series IDs can be defined for better management and reporting.

Supplier Management: The system allows Administrators to store essential supplier information, promoting transparency in asset-related purchases.

Departmental Tracking: Administrators can associate assets with specific departments, enabling asset allocation, tracking, and reporting by team or location.

Customization: SutiAMS offers extensive customization options, allowing Administrators to tailor workflows, notifications, reports, and more to align with their unique asset management processes.

User Management: Administrators can manage employee accounts, assign roles based on specific responsibilities, and control user permissions. This ensures only authorized personnel can access sensitive information and make critical changes.

SutiAMS transforms how businesses manage their assets, from acquisition to disposal.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sutihr.com or call us on 650-969-SUTI.

About SutiSoft

SutiSoft develops a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. Our four SaaS platforms - Spend, HR, eSignature and CRM Platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions such as Travel & Expense, Accounts Payables, Accounts Receivables, Procurement, Supplier Relationship Management, HR, CRM, Document Management, Electronic Signature, Contract Lifecycle Management, and more. Our solutions enable SMBs, mid-market, and enterprises to cut costs, save time, and help in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For more information, please visit our website https://www.sutisoft.com.

Media Contact

CAROL SLONE, SutiSoft Inc, (650)969-7884x415, [email protected], https://www.sutisoft.com/sutiams/

Twitter

SOURCE SutiSoft Inc