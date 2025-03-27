Suttons Creek, Modality Solutions, CLINTREX, and ToxStrategies Unite to Form BlueRidge Life Sciences

Our vision with BlueRidge Life Sciences is to serve as a single source for a broad range of specialized scientific services that support our clients' life science objectives and solve their technical or regulatory challenges. Post this

Across these specialized areas, we collaborate to deliver science-driven solutions that support industries including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, chemicals, foods and consumer products. Our collective expertise helps clients navigate regulatory requirements, assess safety and efficacy, manage risks, and optimize commercialization strategies.

"Our vision with BlueRidge Life Sciences is to serve as a single source for a broad range of specialized scientific services that support our clients' life science objectives and solve their technical or regulatory challenges," said Renaat Van den Hooff, Executive Board Chairman of BlueRidge Life Sciences. "We leverage our innovative methodologies, advanced technology, and multidisciplinary expertise to help clients make informed decisions about human and environmental health issues, rooted in sound science and high integrity."

For more information, visit blueridgelifesciences.com.

About BlueRidge Life Sciences

BlueRidge Life Sciences combines deep scientific expertise and real-world experience to deliver practical solutions to technical and regulatory challenges, helping create a healthier, safer world. The company offers a broad range of specialized services that enable public, private, and nonprofit organizations to achieve their life science goals faster and with less risk. BlueRidge scientific capabilities include toxicology, epidemiology and public/occupational health, medicine, health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), pharmaceutical commercialization, industrial hygiene and occupational safety, and cold chain engineering, combined with expert strategy and regulatory support across a wide range of regulatory programs. To learn more, visit blueridgelifesciences.com.

Media Contact

Anna Ledford, Marketri, 1 8663036999, [email protected], https://www.blueridgelifesciences.com/

SOURCE BlueRidge Life Sciences