Suvie Unveils the Ultimate Kitchen Robot: Suvie 3.0 Plus, Now with Air Fry!

"The exciting new Air Fry and convection modes in Suvie 3.0 Plus will enable our customers to create even more meals they crave with less stress." Post this

3 new cook modes: Air Fry, Convection Bake, and Convection Roast. Suvie's schedulable Air Fry mode allows users to enjoy crispy, delicious meals with less oil using new dual zone convection fans. It's perfect for making healthier versions of your favorite comfort meals and achieving a perfect golden finish. Convection Bake and Convection Roast utilize the same dual zone fans for faster, more even cooking with better browning than standard Bake and Roast.

Kids Meals with Mix & Match: Tailored to child-friendly tastes, Suvie's Mix & Match mode lets users combine different dishes in one cooking session, making family meal prep simpler and faster.

Expanded menu offerings for all customers: Suvie's new "swap your side" meal feature lets users customize their meals. From gourmet dishes to quick weeknight dinners, there's something for everyone. Plus, new meals and even more flexible choices are on their way!

All new air fry baskets and sheet pans: Suvie 3.0 Plus includes two newly released air fry baskets and sheet pans, along with two 2.3 liter Suvie pans and a roasting rack custom sized for the kitchen robot. These new and updated accessories are designed to maximize the functionality of your Suvie and help home cooks achieve culinary perfection.

New UI: Suvie 3.0 Plus also will have a higher resolution display screen with UI that is even more intuitive and user-friendly.

"We are always developing ways to make meal preparation and cooking easier, healthier, and more delicious for our customers," says Robin Liss, founder and CEO of Suvie. "The exciting new Air Fry and convection modes in Suvie 3.0 Plus will enable our customers to create even more meals they crave with less stress."

The Suvie system was developed by Robin Liss, founder and former CEO of Reviewed.com, and Kevin Incorvia, a former Apple engineer and the software architect behind Reviewed.com. They were inspired to create the Suvie system because, like so many people, they wanted healthy, wholesome meals but rarely had the time to cook. Liss and Incorvia knew there had to be a better, easier way to feel great about how and what they feed their families, so they decided to create it. For more information, please visit www.suvie.com or contact Jeannine Jacobi of Fresh PR at 323.903.7063 or [email protected].

About Suvie

Suvie is a revolutionary home kitchen technology company dedicated to transforming the way people prepare and enjoy meals. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Suvie offers a line of WiFi-enabled, patented Cool-to-Cook® Kitchen Robots that simplify meal preparation and provide beautifully cooked, restaurant-quality meals for busy families. Suvie is proud to provide innovative solutions designed to help you save time and eat better. The Suvie system can prepare full meals to serve 4+ people and the process is simple and easy whether users choose to customize and order Suvie Meals or use their own ingredients. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, the Suvie team includes experts in gourmet cooking, kitchen appliances, product design, safety and engineering — all on the leading edge of innovation. For more information, please visit www.suvie.com.

Media Contact

Jeannine Jacobi, Suvie, 1 323-903-7063, [email protected], https://www.suvie.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Suvie