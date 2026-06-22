Suzette Allaire Joins DocSolid Advisory Board as Cloud Momentum Accelerates

"I'm joining DocSolid's Advisory Board at a moment when all law firms are rethinking how they manage and use information, and I look forward to helping the company serve law firms even better," said Suzette Allaire." Post this

Allaire brings a rare inside-the-firm perspective to DocSolid's mission of eliminating paper from legal operations. As Chief Operating and Financial Officer of Maslon LLP, a Minneapolis-based firm, she leads the business, financial, and operational functions that determine how a modern law firm runs — precisely the vantage point from which digitization, governance, and hybrid-work decisions are made. A 2022 "Notable Women in Law" honoree and a presenter at the 2025 ALA Annual Conference & Expo, Allaire has been an advocate for digital-first, governed operations for years.

"Suzette understands what it takes to modernize a firm's operations from the inside, with an unmatched blend of technology, finance and practical know-how," said Steve Irons, Founder and President of DocSolid. "Her voice on our Advisory Board will keep us grounded in what law firms actually need as they move to the cloud and apply AI across the information transom. We're thrilled to welcome her."

Allaire joins a distinguished DocSolid Advisory Board that includes: Craig Coppola, founding principal of Lee & Associates Arizona and Habanero Ventures, which has backed more than 130 ventures; Matt Hobbs, Managing Director of Information Management & Governance at Kroll and a longtime information governance leader for large law firms; Craig Elkins of Gatehouse Alliance, an organizational consultant and author whose clients have included Microsoft, Google, Boeing, and Nike; and Tom Jones, the serial entrepreneur who built legal software company Iridium Technology and sold it to BigHand. Full Advisory Board bios are available at docsolid.com/about-us/board.

"I know the difference it makes when a firm moves from paper to governed, digital operations," said Suzette Allaire. "I'm joining DocSolid's Advisory Board at a moment when all law firms are rethinking how they manage and use information, and I look forward to helping the company serve law firms even better."

About DocSolid®

DocSolid is the leader in cloud-based digital mail and records management for law firms. The patented Airmail2® Cloud solutions integrate seamlessly with industry-leading document management systems including iManage, NetDocuments, and Microsoft SharePoint. Eliminate paper-based workflows, enhance security and compliance, and improve efficiency with cloud solutions purpose built for the hybrid workplace. Digitize, govern, and manage inbound mail and records with enterprise-grade security and zero on-premises IT burden. DocSolid and the Airmail2 Cloud solutions are SOC 2 compliant with a Type 2 attestation result. For more information, visit www.docsolid.com

Media Contact

Patricia Nagy, DocSolid, 1 6467174541, [email protected], www.docsolid.com

SOURCE DocSolid