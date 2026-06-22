Suzette Allaire Joins DocSolid Advisory Board as Cloud Momentum Accelerates

Maslon LLP's Chief Operating and Financial Officer brings the law-firm operations perspective to the Advisory Board guiding DocSolid through its next phase of cloud-first growth
PHOENIX, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DocSolid, the leader in cloud-based digitization solutions for law firms, today announced that Suzette Allaire, Chief Operating and Financial Officer of Maslon LLP, has joined the company's Advisory Board. Allaire's appointment adds a veteran law-firm operations leader to a board of seasoned entrepreneurs and legal industry executives as DocSolid accelerates its growth and law firms move decisively to cloud-first operations.
The addition comes at a pivotal moment for DocSolid, having launched its cloud scan-capture solutions, mirroring an industry in which 88 percent of firms describe themselves as "mostly in the cloud" or moving there with every upgrade. As DocSolid funds and accelerates this next phase of growth with AI-enhanced solutions, it is strengthening the Advisory Board that helps guide its strategy.
Allaire brings a rare inside-the-firm perspective to DocSolid's mission of eliminating paper from legal operations. As Chief Operating and Financial Officer of Maslon LLP, a Minneapolis-based firm, she leads the business, financial, and operational functions that determine how a modern law firm runs — precisely the vantage point from which digitization, governance, and hybrid-work decisions are made. A 2022 "Notable Women in Law" honoree and a presenter at the 2025 ALA Annual Conference & Expo, Allaire has been an advocate for digital-first, governed operations for years.
"Suzette understands what it takes to modernize a firm's operations from the inside, with an unmatched blend of technology, finance and practical know-how," said Steve Irons, Founder and President of DocSolid. "Her voice on our Advisory Board will keep us grounded in what law firms actually need as they move to the cloud and apply AI across the information transom. We're thrilled to welcome her."
Allaire joins a distinguished DocSolid Advisory Board that includes: Craig Coppola, founding principal of Lee & Associates Arizona and Habanero Ventures, which has backed more than 130 ventures; Matt Hobbs, Managing Director of Information Management & Governance at Kroll and a longtime information governance leader for large law firms; Craig Elkins of Gatehouse Alliance, an organizational consultant and author whose clients have included Microsoft, Google, Boeing, and Nike; and Tom Jones, the serial entrepreneur who built legal software company Iridium Technology and sold it to BigHand. Full Advisory Board bios are available at docsolid.com/about-us/board.
"I know the difference it makes when a firm moves from paper to governed, digital operations," said Suzette Allaire. "I'm joining DocSolid's Advisory Board at a moment when all law firms are rethinking how they manage and use information, and I look forward to helping the company serve law firms even better."
About DocSolid®
DocSolid is the leader in cloud-based digital mail and records management for law firms. The patented Airmail2® Cloud solutions integrate seamlessly with industry-leading document management systems including iManage, NetDocuments, and Microsoft SharePoint. Eliminate paper-based workflows, enhance security and compliance, and improve efficiency with cloud solutions purpose built for the hybrid workplace. Digitize, govern, and manage inbound mail and records with enterprise-grade security and zero on-premises IT burden. DocSolid and the Airmail2 Cloud solutions are SOC 2 compliant with a Type 2 attestation result. For more information, visit www.docsolid.com
Media Contact
Patricia Nagy, DocSolid, 1 6467174541, [email protected], www.docsolid.com
SOURCE DocSolid
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