Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Shares Rich Cultural Heritage with Overseas Audiences Through #SuzhouHeritage Campaign

#SuzhouHeritage campaign threads the global needle of cultural appreciation

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism is delighted to announce the achievements of its comprehensive year-long marketing campaign aimed at showcasing the rich history, culture, and tourism offerings of Suzhou to English-speaking audiences across North America and Europe. The multi-channel "Suzhou Heritage" campaign incorporated large-scale consumer and industry events, content creator collaborations, social media community management, public relations and more to position Suzhou as a must-visit destination and encourage travel planning. This campaign, executed in collaboration with PTG Consulting, Suzhou's North American market and representation partner since 2014, was strategically crafted to sustain Suzhou's visibility among consumers as the premier travel destination for culture and heritage in China, as borders reopened to foreign visitors earlier this year. Ultimately, the campaign generated more than 166 million impressions across all marketing activities.

Four major events placed Suzhou at the forefront of cultural discovery, capturing the attention of consumers, media, influencers, and other key opinion leaders.

In April, Suzhou celebrated the city's rich cultural heritage by hosting an exclusive cultural showcase for travel industry professionals, media, and influencers at the Field Museum's Sue Ling Gin Garden in Chicago which featured classical music and dance from Yin He Dance Company and showcased modern interpretations of the qipao from Chicago-based designer Tanjerine Studios, in collaboration with Chicago Asian Women Empowerment.

In May, more than 400 content creators, bloggers, and travel industry professionals learned about Suzhou front-and-center at TBEX Europe in Kalamata, Greece, where traditional dance, music, and Suzhou silk, with support from the Suzhou Silk Museum, were on full display in partnership with Athens-based Sino-Hellenic Performing Arts Alliance.

In September, Toronto Blogger Collective members celebrated Mid-Autumn Festival during a mooncake cooking class and Suzhou-inspired feast prepared by Certified Master Chef Oliver Li in the heart of the historic St. Lawrence Market District.

Later that month, in continuation of celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival, Suzhou's illustrious silk history took the runway at American Dream, in partnership with NYC-based contemporary streetwear label DAWANG. Fashionable consumers in the New York City – New Jersey metro area were captivated by traditional Hanfu looks from the Suzhou Silk Museum alongside modern interpretations inspired by the designer's experiences learning about silk and embroidery craftsmanship in Suzhou.

An increase in user generated content and short-form video content elevated the performance of @VisitSuzhou's Instagram, Facebook and X channels, improving interactivity and resulting in the channels' highest rates of engagement to-date.

About Suzhou

For more than 2,500 years, Suzhou has been known as a center of arts and culture. Intellectuals, artists, and high profile public figures have long been drawn to the city's romantic canals and stunning classical gardens, nine of which have been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Performing arts including the Kunqu Opera and Pingtan storytelling originated in Suzhou, and the city is also important to the design and fashion worlds as a center for silk making and embroidery. In addition to its arts and culture, Suzhou is home to plentiful natural areas that allow for boundless outdoor activities. Visitors seeking Suzhou's modern side will find five-star hotels, the iconic Lake Jinji, limitless shopping, and China's largest overwater Ferris Wheel in the upscale and contemporary SIP District. Each year, millions of tourists travel to Suzhou to experience the destination's more than 400 attractions, ranging from pagodas and temples to historical districts and world-class museums.

Suzhou is located in the center of the Yangtze River Delta, approximately 60 miles west of Shanghai. Suzhou is easily accessible via direct air service from North America and Europe to Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG.) and is well connected with nearby cities including Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Nanjing by frequent high speed trains.

For more information on Suzhou, visit TravelToSuzhou.com, and follow the destination on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

