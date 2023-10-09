Suzhou's Embroidery Legacy On Display At American Dream, In Collaboration with NYC-Based Designer DAWANG

The Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism and DAWANG will partner to celebrate Suzhou's illustrious textile history through modern and traditional Chinoiserie

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Saturday, September 30, the Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism partnered with NYC-based streetwear label, DAWANG, to host an exclusive Mid-Autumn Festival fashion show that brought Suzhou's rich silk, embroidery, and brocade heritage to life at American Dream for the fashionable consumers in the New York – New Jersey metro area.

American Dream's The Avenue, the luxury fashion wing housing renowned retail brands such as Hermes, Gucci, Tiffany & Co., and more, was the setting for the fashion-forward event where designer Daisy Wang's label unveiled its recent collection of modern Chinoiserie, meticulously crafted from exquisite silks and designs inspired by the craftsmanship and legacy of Suzhou silk production – known as the silk capital of China.

The audience witnessed the evolution of Suzhou silk and its seamless integration into the contemporary fashion scene through a collection of 10 looks, four of which were traditional Han Dynasty-era attire sourced directly from the Suzhou Silk Museum – China's first museum to specialize in showcasing thousands of years of silk history.

The DAWANG collection celebrated Suzhou's rich artistry while bridging cultures and inviting consumers from diverse backgrounds to appreciate its beauty. Attendees also had the chance to learn more about Suzhou and its renowned cultural heritage which includes UNESCO World Heritage-designated classical Chinese gardens, a winding network of canals, a rich performing arts history, and artful embroidery and brocade practices that have been passed down for generations, from U.S.-based destination representatives.

This event celebrated Suzhou's incredible textile legacy and was designed to bridge cultures by showcasing the timeless beauty of Suzhou silk. Through this collaboration, audiences were transported into the enchanting world of Suzhou's master artisans, fostering a deeper connection between East and West, and inviting fashion enthusiasts to appreciate the craftsmanship and creativity behind these exquisite garments.

About Suzhou

For more than 2,500 years, Suzhou has been known as a center of arts and culture. Intellectuals, artists, and high profile public figures have long been drawn to the city's romantic canals and stunning classical gardens, nine of which have been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Performing arts including the Kunqu Opera and Pingtan storytelling originated in Suzhou, and the city is also important to the design and fashion worlds as a center for silk making and embroidery. In addition to its arts and culture, Suzhou is home to plentiful natural areas that allow for boundless outdoor activities. Visitors seeking Suzhou's modern side will find five-star hotels, the iconic Lake Jinji, limitless shopping, and China's largest overwater Ferris Wheel in the upscale and contemporary SIP District. Each year, millions of tourists travel to Suzhou to experience the destination's more than 400 attractions, ranging from pagodas and temples to historical districts and world-class museums.

Suzhou is located in the center of the Yangtze River Delta, approximately 60 miles west of Shanghai. Suzhou is easily accessible via direct air service from North America and Europe to Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG.) and is well connected with nearby cities including Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Nanjing by frequent high speed trains.

