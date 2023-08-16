Svaha USA and Global Technology Expert Rhonda Vetere Launch Fashion Collection to Empower Women and Girls

"Rhonda embodies Svaha's mission through her accomplishments and her being such a great ambassador for STEAM," says Svaha CEO Jaya Iyer. "The new collection is a perfect addition to our company's brand of inspiring young women to reach for the stars." Tweet this

Vetere added, "My mission is to inspire women – young and old – to embrace STEAM. Having a clothing line that literally becomes a coat of arms is so impactful. I'm grateful to Jaya for initiating this collection and to the team at Svaha USA for creating this fashionable, fun and feminine line that celebrates STEAM."

Vetere has been a 25+ year groundbreaking and world-renowned STEAM leader holding executive positions at companies such as JPMorgan Chase and Estée Lauder. Last year, she was inducted as the Global STEAM Ambassador by the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM), India. Vetere was also chosen one of the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology by the National Diversity Council. She is a regular face on national news shows for her tech prowess and is the author of Grit & Grind: 10 Principles for Living an Extraordinary Life .

The Rhonda Vetere Svaha Global STEAM Collection, available now exclusively at svahausa.com, includes fashions designed for both adults and kids which reflects both Vetere's and Svaha's passion for STEAM. Sizes run for adults XS to 5X and kids 2T to 11/12 and all dresses have pockets. The collection includes:

Circuit Flowers top and leggings display a circuit board with delicate flowers to give a feminine touch to a male dominated industry.

Binary Dress with names of women STEAM pioneers such as Ada Lovelace, Rosalind Franklin, Rosa Parks, Katherine Johnson and others written in Binary code.

Circuit Lines is a faux wrap skirt that shows delicate circuit lines reflecting how something considered so masculine can be feminine as well.

Robots Kids Dress is a playful, fun take on robots with bright colors and designed to encourage kids to love robots and not be intimated by them.

Global World T-shirt is available as an adult and kids tee with both showing how technology has made our world more connected.

Svaha is a leading-edge online STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) themed clothing and accessories brand who's online store at www.svahausa.com is changing the face of women's and children's apparel. Svaha is confronting gender stereotypes with bright, fun clothes to allow kids' imaginations to soar and creating original and unique dresses to prove that women who love Science & Technology can still be feminine & stylish. Svaha's high-quality 100% organic, super soft dresses all have a hint of geek, feature pockets and their designs unapologetically celebrate femininity and the awesomeness of women in STEAM. Each style of dress is named after famous female scientists such as Marie Curie, Rosalind Franklin, Ada Lovelace, Ruby Payne-Scott and Dorothy Hodgkin. Svaha celebrates women in all fields of endeavor.

Rhonda Vetere is a globally recognized C-Suite executive, highly respected leader in technology and two-time author, including her most recent book Grit & Grind.Often described as a "corporate athlete," Rhonda is known worldwide for her dynamic leadership, executive mentorship, her accomplishments as an All-World athlete, including competing in 100 IRONMAN triathlons, and her passionate advocacy for STEAM through Technology to empower the next generation. The 2x Davos speaker has been twice recognized as one of the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology (National Diversity Council, 2019/2020), one of the Most Influential Businesswomen (2022), and one of Mogul's Top 100 DEI Leaders of 2021 for her tireless work as a CTO, CIO, global executive, and digital transformation change agent, managing teams up to 20,000 people from more than 160countries. As an internationally recognized philanthropist, this year Rhonda will run 55 miles across the Serengeti for the fourth time as part of a girl's and women's empowerment fundraiser. She's also a 3x participate in the Navy SEAL Hudson River Swim and Founder of the team that Raced Across America, traveling 3k miles by bike to raise awareness for mental health and help prevent Veteran and First Responder Suicide. For more information on Vetere, visit www.rhondavetere.com.

