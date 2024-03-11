SVAMC Releases 2024 List of the World's Leading Technology Neutrals

The Silicon Valley Arbitration & Mediation Center (SVAMC) has released its highly anticipated 2024 List of the World's Leading Technology Neutrals (the "Tech List"). California-based non-profit, SVAMC, promotes efficient and effective technology dispute resolution, including the use of arbitration and mediation to resolve business disputes. The Tech List named 51 professionals this year.
Jonathan Fitch, SVAMC's CEO, says that "the Tech List is a one-of-a-kind resource that provides law firms, corporations and ADR institutions a valuable roster of neutrals who "get" technology and the unique demands of the global tech business world."
The individuals appointed to the peer-vetted list are exceptionally qualified arbitrators and mediators also known for their skill in crafting business-practical solutions for actual or potential disputes involving technology and/or the tech sector. Based in key markets in the United States and around the globe, they have collectively handled thousands of successful cases.
All are members of a recognized U.S. or international arbitral or mediation institution panel with deep experience in disputes involving technology development and distribution, intellectual property, corporate, finance, trade regulation, aerospace/aviation, and other tech sector commercial matters.
The technology sector is not only the main driver of U.S. economic growth, but also makes up a significant portion of the global economy. As the need for ADR becomes more apparent in an ever-evolving technology-based society, selecting the right neutral becomes a paramount focus. Some of ADR's advantages over traditional litigation proceedings include efficiency, cost savings, privacy, enforcement of international judgments, procedural flexibility and the ability to select the most qualified decision-maker rather than relying on generalist courts and juries.
The appointees to the 2024 Tech List of leading neutrals are:
Raymond Bender (Washington, DC/ New York)
Gary L. Benton (SF/Silicon Valley)
Maria Chedid (SF/Silicon Valley)
Theodore K. Cheng (Princeton Junction)
Charles T. (Chris) Compton (SF/Silicon Valley)
Angela Foster (North Brunswick/ New York)
Christopher S. Gibson (Boston)
Sandra Jeskie (Philadelphia/San Diego)
Grant L. Kim (SF/Silicon Valley)
Crenguta Leaua (Bucharest/ Paris)
Paul Eric Mason (Miami/ Rio de Janeiro)
Peter L. Michaelson (New York/Rumson NJ)
Philip D. O'Neill, Jr. (Boston/New York)
Merriann Panarella (Boston/New York)
Charles R. Ragan (SF/Silicon Valley)
Barbara A. Reeves (Los Angeles)
Lester W. Schiefelbein (SF/Silicon Valley)
Neil Smith (SF/Silicon Valley)
Yaroslav Sochynsky (SF/Silicon Valley)
William A. Tanenbaum (New York)
Roderick M. Thompson (SF/Silicon Valley)
Vicki S. Veenker (SF/Silicon Valley)
Tech List Emeritus
Bob Morrill (SF/Silicon Valley)
Susan Nycum (SF/Silicon Valley)
Maurice Zilber (SF/Silicon Valley)
For more information about the Tech List selection process, visit https://svamc.org/tech-list/
About Silicon Valley Arbitration & Mediation Center:
SVAMC is a non-profit serving the global technology sector through educational programming and related activities. SVAMC works with leading technology companies, law firms, ADR institutions and universities in Silicon Valley and around the globe to promote effective and efficient resolution of technology-related business disputes. Visit www.svamc.org for additional information or contact us at [email protected].
