SVAMC Releases 2024 List of the World's Leading Technology Neutrals

The Tech List is a one-of-a-kind resource that provides law firms, corporations and ADR institutions a valuable roster of neutrals who "get" technology and the unique demands of the global tech business world.

All are members of a recognized U.S. or international arbitral or mediation institution panel with deep experience in disputes involving technology development and distribution, intellectual property, corporate, finance, trade regulation, aerospace/aviation, and other tech sector commercial matters.

The technology sector is not only the main driver of U.S. economic growth, but also makes up a significant portion of the global economy. As the need for ADR becomes more apparent in an ever-evolving technology-based society, selecting the right neutral becomes a paramount focus. Some of ADR's advantages over traditional litigation proceedings include efficiency, cost savings, privacy, enforcement of international judgments, procedural flexibility and the ability to select the most qualified decision-maker rather than relying on generalist courts and juries.

The appointees to the 2024 Tech List of leading neutrals are:

Cheryl Agris (New York)

David Allgeyer (Minneapolis)

Hiro Aragaki (Los Angeles)

Philip N. Argy (Sydney)

William H. Baker (New York)

Steven Bauer (Boston)

Raymond Bender (Washington, DC/ New York)

Gary L. Benton (SF/Silicon Valley)

Alexander Blumrosen ( Paris)

Thomas J. Brewer (Seattle)

Paul Burns (Scottsdale)

Stephen Certilman (New York)

Maria Chedid (SF/Silicon Valley)

Theodore K. Cheng (Princeton Junction)

Deborah Coleman (Cleveland)

Charles T. (Chris) Compton (SF/Silicon Valley)

Michael Diamant (Cleveland)

Daniel Ebenstein (New York)

James Ferguson (Chicago)

Jonathan Fitch (Boston)

Angela Foster (North Brunswick/ New York)

Stephen P. Gilbert (New York)

Christopher S. Gibson (Boston)

George Graff (New York)

Duarte Henriques (Lisbon)

David Huebner (Los Angeles)

Sandra Jeskie (Philadelphia/San Diego)

Sherman Kahn (New York)

Laura A. Kaster (Princeton)

Grant L. Kim (SF/Silicon Valley)

Crenguta Leaua (Bucharest/ Paris)

Thomas Legler (Geneva)

Richard Levin (Dallas)

Josh Martin (Wilmington)

Paul Eric Mason (Miami/ Rio de Janeiro)

Peter L. Michaelson (New York/Rumson NJ)

Philip D. O'Neill, Jr. (Boston/New York)

Merriann Panarella (Boston/New York)

Charles R. Ragan (SF/Silicon Valley)

Barbara A. Reeves (Los Angeles)

Harrie Samaras (Philadelphia)

Lester W. Schiefelbein (SF/Silicon Valley)

Dorothee Schramm (Geneva)

Neil Smith (SF/Silicon Valley)

Yaroslav Sochynsky (SF/Silicon Valley)

William A. Tanenbaum (New York)

Roderick M. Thompson (SF/Silicon Valley)

Vicki S. Veenker (SF/Silicon Valley)

Peter Vogel (Dallas)

Conna Weiner (Boston)

Richard Ziegler (New York)

Tech List Emeritus

Bob Morrill (SF/Silicon Valley)

Susan Nycum (SF/Silicon Valley)

Maurice Zilber (SF/Silicon Valley)

For more information about the Tech List selection process, visit https://svamc.org/tech-list/

About Silicon Valley Arbitration & Mediation Center:

SVAMC is a non-profit serving the global technology sector through educational programming and related activities. SVAMC works with leading technology companies, law firms, ADR institutions and universities in Silicon Valley and around the globe to promote effective and efficient resolution of technology-related business disputes. Visit www.svamc.org for additional information or contact us at [email protected].

