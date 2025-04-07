SVN Commercial Advisory Group Achieves Prestigious Top 10 Ranking Nationwide

"This achievement reflects the unwavering commitment and expertise of our Advisors, executives, and support team in delivering superior results for our clients." Post this

Presented at this year's SVN Annual Conference in San Antonio, Texas, the award is a testament to the firm's dedication to excellence in commercial real estate services and client satisfaction.

In addition to the firm's overall success, SVN Commercial Advisory Group is proud to announce that several of its Advisors have been individually recognized for their outstanding performance in 2024 within the SVN network.

Presidents Circle Award | Mike Migone , CCIM | Senior Investment Advisor

With over 20 years of experience in commercial real estate, Mike Migone has built a reputation for excellence and an unwavering commitment to delivering world-class service. Specializing in investment sales across multiple commercial asset classes, his outstanding achievements speak for themselves. Last year, he was ranked the #1 SVN Advisor in Florida and #11 internationally. In addition to earning the prestigious CCIM designation, Mike is also a Certified Land Specialist (SVN), further demonstrating his expertise in the field.

Presidents Circle | Tony Veldkamp , CCIM | Senior Advisor

Tony Veldkamp's distinguished career as a real estate broker includes an array of sales performance awards as well as awards and accolades for service. Tony's attention to detail and for delivering superior results to his clients also extends to his professional communities where he has served as President of the Realtor ® Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM), 2023 President of the RASM Realtor® Charitable Foundation, and is currently the Chair of the Florida Realtors® Commercial Alliance.

Presidents Circle | Gail Bowden | Senior Investment Advisor

Gail Bowden brings a unique blend of strategic creativity and expertise to every transaction. Drawing on her experience, Gail is known for her finely tuned attention to detail, business ingenuity, and ability to navigate the complexities of venture capital, financing, and development. Her list of accomplishments within the industry is extensive and her expertise spans across asset classes to include medical office, self-storage, retail, and industrial properties. Most notably, Gail consistently achieves top performance rankings and is the founder of SVN's Global Medical Team.

Achiever Award | Matt Fenske | Senior Advisor

Matt Fenske's primary focus is on vacant land, retail, and office sales. He is an emerging talent in the commercial real estate arena, demonstrating a wealth of local market knowledge, as well as exceptional dedication and skill in assisting clients with their development and investment needs.

Top producing Advisors are ranked in three different categories based on their gross commission income (GCI), with these categories including Partner's Circle, President's Circle, and Achiever Award.

"These individual accolades underscore the exceptional talent, expertise, and dedication within our team," added Starr. "Each Advisor's unique strengths contribute to our collective success and reinforce our commitment to delivering outstanding service."

About SVN Commercial Advisory Group

SVN Commercial Advisory Group is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm serving clients across Florida. With a client-first approach and a collaborative culture, SVN advisors specialize in investment sales, leasing, and advisory services across all asset classes.

