Swaen Capital Selects inCadense to Power Bespoke SMA and UMA Solutions

Swaen Capital will use inCadense to deliver bespoke managed account solutions for international private wealth clients, leveraging multi-custody and multi-execution capabilities to support tailored portfolio construction, diversification and implementation at scale.

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- inCadense, a global managed accounts provider to the asset and wealth management industry, today announced that Swaen Capital, a Singapore-based wealth manager, has selected its International Turnkey Asset Management Platform, iTAMP®, to power managed account solutions for private wealth clients.

Through iTAMP®, Swaen Capital will leverage managed account technology, multi-custody connectivity, multi-execution venue access and portfolio implementation capabilities to support the design and delivery of separately managed account and unified managed account solutions. The platform will enable Swaen Capital to curate tailored investment portfolios for clients while enhancing portfolio construction, implementation, oversight and reporting within a scalable managed account framework.

"Swaen Capital is focused on delivering sophisticated, client-specific investment solutions that reflect the evolving needs of international private wealth," said Cliff Go, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Swaen Capital. "Through inCadense, we see a meaningful opportunity to diversify client portfolios using a broader managed account architecture, while maintaining the flexibility, transparency and customization that our clients expect."

Swaen Capital will use the platform to support multi-asset, multi-currency investment solutions through SMA and UMA formats. Through open architecture, Swaen Capital can access investment strategies, custodial relationships, execution venues and implementation tools designed to support a more tailored and institutional approach to private wealth portfolio delivery.

"Swaen Capital is a highly respected wealth manager in Singapore, and we are pleased to power Cliff and his team as they continue to build sophisticated managed account solutions for their clients," said A.J. Harper, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of inCadense. "This relationship reflects a shared view that managed accounts can bring greater transparency, customization and implementation efficiency to international private wealth markets."

As part of the initiative, Swaen Capital will be able to support portfolio design, strategy selection, account-level implementation, rebalancing and reporting across multiple custodians and investment formats. The platform is designed to help wealth managers build tailored portfolios aligned with client objectives while supporting operational efficiency and structured governance.

The relationship reflects growing demand across Asia and other international markets for managed account solutions that combine investment flexibility with institutional-grade implementation. By using inCadense's technology and services, Swaen Capital aims to expand its ability to deliver customized SMA and UMA solutions that help clients access diversified global investment strategies in a transparent and efficient format.

Media Contact

A.J. Harper, inCadense Corp., 1 6104257038, [email protected], www.incadense.com

Cliff Go, Swaen Capital Pte. Limited, 65 6331-6022, [email protected], www.swaencapital.com

SOURCE inCadense Corp.