Swan Bitcoin and Equity Trust Collaboration Unlocks New Retirement Account Features for Bitcoin Investors

Swan Bitcoin is also building a premium IRA feature that provides clients with a specific watch address to see IRA transactions and balances on-chain. This is an industry-first IRA structure that combines direct on-chain visibility and verification while also following the principles and precedence of IRA custodians and unfettered command.

As part of the integration, Swan Bitcoin and Equity Trust are committed to providing the highest levels of client service and security. Equity Trust, known for its robust custodial services, ensures that all transactions are securely submitted.

"We are thrilled to support Swan in bringing this innovative solution to bitcoin investors seeking tax-advantaged retirement accounts," said George Sullivan, CEO of Equity Trust.

Cory Klippsten, Founder and CEO of Swan Bitcoin, added, "This integration marks a significant step forward in our mission to make Bitcoin accessible to everyone. By offering new Swan IRAs in collaboration with Equity Trust, we provide a safe and reliable way for our clients to include Bitcoin in their retirement planning."

About Swan

Swan is a leading Bitcoin financial services company with more than 130,000 clients. Established in 2019, Swan helps individuals and institutions to understand and invest in Bitcoin. The Swan app simplifies Bitcoin purchases with instant and recurring buys. Swan IRA provides a tax-advantaged solution for saving Bitcoin in retirement accounts. For HNWIs and businesses, Swan Private provides white-glove service for large purchases, treasury solutions, and inheritance planning. With Swan Vault, clients can easily custody their own Bitcoin with peace of mind. Swan Managed Mining provides clients with fully segregated and dedicated mining operations, catering to their unique requirements, opportunities, and strategic advantages. Swan prides itself on exceptional client service, making Bitcoin accessible to all. For more information, please visit swan.com.

About Equity Trust Company

Equity Trust Company is a leading self-directed IRA custodian with a 50-year legacy of offering innovative retirement solutions. It evolved from a predecessor brokerage firm founded in 1974 to a directed custodian with $52 billion in assets under custody and administration, as of June 1, 2024. Equity Trust empowers investors to take control of their retirement accounts with unparalleled flexibility and experience. For more information, please visit trustetc.com.

Media Contact

Sam Forthofer, Swan Bitcoin, (310) 260-7901, [email protected], https://www.swanbitcoin.com

SOURCE Swan Bitcoin