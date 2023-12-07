Swan Bitcoin Launches Institutional Division, Announces Revenue and Financing Milestones

Recognizing the needs of prominent players in the market, Swan Institutional provides bespoke capital solutions. Whether it's restructuring debt, financing acquisitions, or raising capital for expansion, we're equipped to support our clients' strategic financial objectives. Post this

"Institutional interest in Bitcoin is skyrocketing, and we expect it to accelerate following the likely launch of multiple spot Bitcoin ETFs," said Cory Klippsten, founder and CEO of Swan. "Recognizing the needs of prominent players in the market, Swan Institutional provides bespoke capital solutions. Whether it's restructuring debt, financing acquisitions, or raising capital for expansion, we're equipped to support our clients' strategic financial objectives."

Business lines under the new unit include bitcoin-backed lending, advisor services, asset management, private equity, and the USA's first Bitcoin-only trust company.

Bitcoin-Backed Lending

Swan Lending provides Bitcoin-backed loans for institutional investors, companies, and family offices seeking liquidity from $1M to $50M. It facilitates dollar-denominated loans for clients using their Bitcoin as collateral.

Jonathan Melton, Swan's Head of Institutional Sales, said, "Swan Lending offers a practical solution for institutions holding Bitcoin that don't want to sell. We understand the long-term potential of Bitcoin and the importance of safeguarding collateral."

A core feature of the service is Swan's policy against rehypothecation, ensuring that Bitcoin collateral is never transferred or invested elsewhere. Rapha Zagury, Swan's CIO, said, "In Bitcoin lending, avoiding rehypothecation is crucial. After seeing Bitcoin get mixed up in company balance sheets in the past, it's clear that this policy is essential for institutions using Bitcoin as collateral."

Swan Lending focuses solely on Bitcoin, recognizing its unique position as pristine collateral in the global asset landscape due to Bitcoin's proven history, reliability, high 24/7 trading volume, and worldwide acceptance.

Advisor Services

Swan Advisor Services gives financial advisors access to Bitcoin and related services for their clients, extending their trusted relationships to include this unique new asset.

"The consensus is developing that ignoring Bitcoin is irresponsible, and potentially a breach of a financial advisor's fiduciary duties," said Ryan Flynn, managing director of Swan Advisor. "Working with the best financial services team in Bitcoin, advisors can now confidently buy, hold, and manage real bitcoin on behalf of their clients. Gaining exposure in the underlying asset, whether personally or in trust, for both regular and tax-sheltered investments, "provides tremendous benefits over proxies like an ETF," said Flynn.

Asset Management

Swan Asset Management develops strategies that include Bitcoin within the asset allocation mandates of family offices, trusts, HNWI, companies, and institutions.

The first fund from the unit, Timechain Alpha, launched fully subscribed with $50M under management.

Through a collection of actively managed and systematic strategies, Swan plans to offer best-in-class products at key points along the efficient frontier. Zagury anticipates launching at least two more strategies in 2024. "The unique characteristics of Bitcoin can help institutional investors achieve their investment mandates at a time when traditional strategies are under pressure," said Zagury.

Private Equity

Through the newly formed Swan Ventures, via balance sheet investments, and in partnership with capital providers, Swan invests across the Bitcoin ecosystem, fomenting adoption and technological advancement. With nearly $150M already deployed, the company is well on the way to meeting its target of allocating $1 billion by 2025, according to the company's president, Guilherme Gomes.

Bitcoin-only Trust Company

Swan previously announced their intention to create the first Bitcoin-only trust company in the USA to provide qualified custodial services to clients. In partnership with BitGo, a leader in Bitcoin custody, the new unit will ensure the safety and security of Bitcoin purchased from Swan and other users of its service that is not taken into self-custody by investors. Holding Bitcoin in a legal trust in each customer's name provides the best form of legal protection for Bitcoin custodied in the United States.

"For years, we've heard from major clients, partners, and other Bitcoin companies that they would prefer a Bitcoin-only software and services stack, focused strictly on the best custody and leveraging Bitcoin's unique features," said Cory Klippsten. "It's important for the Bitcoin industry to have a custodian free of the risks that come with securing altcoins."

Revenue and Funding Milestones

In 2023 Swan raised $195M of equity and credit funding, and currently generates $125M annualized revenue. The company expects to cross $200M annualized revenue in Q1 2024 and plans to raise an additional $150M to fund expansion.

"Swan's bitcoin-only focus perfectly positions us to identify and execute on a set of incredible opportunities," said Klippsten. "Our guiding principle of aligning ourselves at all times with the long term success of Bitcoin has made it straightforward to decide what to pursue, who to hire, and who to partner with. We're creating products and services alongside Bitcoin that are built to last and to support its expansion, because Bitcoin is itself built to last. This strategy attracts talent, capital, customers, and partners who are themselves interested in creating, employing, and enjoying that which is built to last."

Swan's co-founder and CTO Yan Pritzker said, "Bitcoin is a movement, and it's important that we all do our part to further its adoption to ensure freedom and abundance in our society. With the launch of these initiatives, we are playing an important role in accelerating and strengthening Bitcoin every step of the way."

About Swan Bitcoin

Swan is a leading Bitcoin financial services company. The user-friendly Swan app simplifies Bitcoin purchases with instant and recurring buys, while Swan IRA provides a tax-advantaged solution for saving Bitcoin in retirement accounts. For HNWIs and businesses, Swan Private provides tailored white-glove service for large purchases, treasury solutions, and employee Bitcoin benefits. With Swan Vault, clients can easily custody their own Bitcoin with peace of mind. Financial advisors trust Swan Advisor for client Bitcoin allocations, backed by world-class custody and educational content. Swan prides itself on exceptional client service, making Bitcoin accessible to all. For more information, please visit swan.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Cohen, Melrose PR, (310) 260-7901, [email protected]

SOURCE Swan Bitcoin