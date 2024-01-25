Swan Bitcoin's Mining Arm Comes Out of Stealth Mode, Adding to Its Institutional Division

Swan Mining is a great example of our company thesis playing out. With our exclusive focus on Bitcoin adoption and helping the industry grow, we continue to attract the talent, opportunities, and capital required to launch new business lines and grow them rapidly. Post this

"Swan Mining developed and deployed at warp speed," said Rapha Zagury, CIO at Swan and head of Swan Mining. "Our understanding is that this is the fastest-ever initial deployment of hashrate at this scale in Bitcoin history."

Zagury said that Swan Mining launched in stealth mode to avoid causing disruption in ASIC pricing and to develop a strategy of partnering with some of the best operators in the space.

"Swan Mining is a great example of our company thesis playing out," said Cory Klippsten, Swan founder and CEO. "With our exclusive focus on Bitcoin adoption and helping the industry grow, we continue to attract the talent, opportunities, and capital required to launch new business lines and grow them rapidly."

The funding model for Swan's mining business uses no debt, and its entities are legally segregated from the rest of Swan's business. "We bring financial expertise and operational excellence, while our investors provide equity capital to our mining unit in exchange for priority on initial payouts and continued shared upside," said Zagury.

The new mining unit is also playing a crucial role in the growth of Swan Institutional, which has already created several major strategic partnerships with major industry players on the back of the company's new mining activity. Swan's institutional unit supports capital raises and helps restructure balance sheets, unlocking significant operational and financial upside for partners.

"We are proud to play a role in keeping Bitcoin mining decentralized," said Zagury. "With hard work and a little luck, we hope Swan Mining will help to secure the network for many decades."

Swan expanded dramatically over the past year, doubling team size and growing revenue to more than $125M annualized. The company intends to raise its Series C financing in the coming months, with uses of capital equally split between financial services, mining, and acquisitions. Klippsten said the company is actively working to achieve a public listing within the next 12 months.

Swan Institutional provides financial services to governments, corporations, and other entities, including Bitcoin-backed lending, asset management, principal investments, Bitcoin services for financial advisors, and Bitcoin mining operations.

