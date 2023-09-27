Swan Welcomes NBA Champion Matthew Dellavedova to Team Bitcoin

The biggest reason we brought Delly onto the Swan squad is his dedication to spreading Bitcoin adoption and the audience he can reach outside the Bitcoin industry. Tweet this

Dellavedova is off to a hot start. He recently met with players and staff of the Saint Mary's men's basketball team, his alma mater, to talk Bitcoin. The Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rule change is opening up significant opportunities for college athletes. One of the challenges young athletes can face is saving for a life after sports. Bitcoin cannot be debased, making it a money well-suited to maintain or gain value over time. Dellavedova plans to introduce Bitcoin to many more athletes looking to save for the future.

"Matt is a savvy businessman and investor," said Cory Klippsten, Swan's founder and CEO. "He's obviously a disciplined and incredibly hard worker. But the biggest reason we brought Delly onto the Swan squad is his dedication to spreading Bitcoin adoption and the audience he can reach outside the Bitcoin industry."

Over the past four years, Swan built one of the industry's best education and product teams and grew a successful platform for onboarding individuals, corporations, IRAs, financial advisors, and employers to Bitcoin. Swan sees big opportunities to continue spreading Bitcoin awareness and adoption through the world of sports.

