Swanepoel and T3 Sixty to Produce The Opportunity Report

"Swanepoel is known for his uncanny ability to quickly and accurately discern the key issues in complex situations," says Jack Miller, president and CEO of T3 Sixty. Post this

According to Swanepoel, "The time is now for all facets of the real estate industry to transform itself, adopt innovative new technologies and substantially redesign the homeowner experience."

T3 Sixty has been instrumental in a large number of the residential real estate brokerage industry's most sought-after studies such as the DANGER Report, the annual Swanepoel Trends Report, the SP 200, which highlights the top 200 most influential people in residential real estate, and the Real Estate Almanac, the most comprehensive analysis and rankings of residential real estate brokerages.

"Swanepoel is known for his uncanny ability to quickly and accurately discern the key issues in complex situations," says Jack Miller, president and CEO of T3 Sixty.

In 2014, Swanepoel interviewed more than 70 CEOs and presidents of franchisors, brokerages companies, MLS organizations and REALTOR® associations and will be following the same structure for The Opportunity Report.

"Seeing the trees from the forest is extremely valuable," says Bob Hale, CEO of Houston Association of Realtors, "and we look forward to another insightful and positive report."

The Opportunity Report is slated for release in early 2025.

About The Opportunity Report

Comparable in research and structure to the DANGER Report (2015), The Opportunity Report (2025) is an extensive study that looks forward to the opportunities available for the residential real estate brokerage industry, especially following huge technology and AI innovations, multiple new business models and industrywide class action compensation lawsuits. For more information, visit http://theopportunityreport.com.

About T3 Sixty

T3 Sixty is a management consultancy in the residential real estate industry, specializing in brokerage, technology and organized real estate. The group also provides extensive research and reports, executive search and event management services. For more information, visit t360.com.

Media Contact

Cynthia Nowak, T3 Sixty, LLC., (949) 787-4302, [email protected], t3sixty.com

SOURCE T3 Sixty, LLC.