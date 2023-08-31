Swarovski Enables the Execution of Creative Direction with Centric Software Solutions

Among the benefits that convinced Swarovski to select Centric PLM™ were seamless integration with ERP, automating a new idea-to-shelf process, increased data accuracy and what turned out to be a whopping 93% reduction in the number of spreadsheets Tweet this

Swarovski decided to go down to one PLM, and began their search with the obvious choice—the other legacy system they were using—but after just a few exploratory sessions, it was clear that another solution needed to be found. Once contact was made with Centric Software, things moved quickly. Buchbauer says, "We explained our situation and within a very short time—a couple of weeks—Centric managed to set up some demo sessions and use-cases."

Among the benefits that convinced Swarovski to select Centric PLM™ were seamless integration with ERP, automating a new idea-to-shelf process, increased data accuracy and what turned out to be a whopping 93% reduction in the number of spreadsheets!

Read the full story to get details of more benefits, the unexpected bonus that came in handy during the COVID-19 shutdown, plus how Centric Visual Boards™ have revolutionized assortment planning and boosted the flexibility of viewing collections numerous different ways, in an instant.

Swarovski (http://www.swarovski.com)

Masters of Light. Since 1895 Swarovski creates beautiful crystal-based products of impeccable quality and craftsmanship that bring joy and celebrate individuality. Founded in 1895 in Austria, the company designs, manufactures and sells the world's finest crystal, gemstones, Swarovski Created Diamonds and zirconia, jewelry, and accessories, as well as crystal objects and home accessories. Swarovski Crystal Business has a global reach with approximately 2,400 stores and 6,700 points of sales in around 140 countries and employs more than 18,000 people. Together with its sister companies Swarovski Optik (optical devices) and Tyrolit (abrasives), Swarovski Crystal Business forms the Swarovski Group. A responsible relationship with people and the planet is part of Swarovski's heritage. Today this legacy is rooted in sustainability measures across the value chain, with an emphasis on circular innovation, championing diversity, inclusion and self-expression, and in the philanthropic work of the Swarovski Foundation, which supports charitable organizations bringing positive environmental and social impact.

