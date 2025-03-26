Swedencare appoints Merlot Marketing as Agency of Record

Exciting news! Award-winning agency @MerlotMarketing has been named Agency of Record for leading pet product brand @SwedencareAB. Merlot will help expand Swedencare's consumer presence and elevate their impact in the pet care industry. https://merlotmarketing.com/ Post this

Swedencare is a global pet health company known for its premium dental and wellness products for dogs and cats. Its flagship brand, ProDen PlaqueOff®, features a unique seaweed ingredient that promotes oral health, while its expanded portfolio includes trusted names like NaturVet® and RX Vitamins®. With a focus on scientifically backed solutions, Swedencare provides a range of supplements and healthcare products designed to support pets' overall well-being.

"As a devoted pet owner, I'm especially thrilled to partner with Swedencare as it leads in pet dental and wellness solutions," said Debi Hammond, CEO and founder of Merlot Marketing. "The innovative approach Swedencare takes to pet health sets them apart, and we look forward to promoting their story."

Merlot will collaborate closely with Swedencare to drive key public relations and communications efforts. Through its unique PR.0 program, which blends traditional PR with digital innovation, Merlot will engage national consumer media with compelling product and trend stories. This includes Digitally Integrated News Releases (DiNR), MAT releases and targeted outreach to increase brand awareness and industry engagement within the product category.

About Merlot Marketing

Promoting brands throughout North America and Canada for more than 20 years, Merlot Marketing is an award-winning, national marketing agency specializing in consumer goods and the home and building products category. In 2022, Merlot Marketing was named Influential Agency of the Year by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) and is a proud member of the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA). Services include public relations (PR.0™), brand strategy, social media, advertising and digital communications. Discover the agency's passion, creativity and results at http://www.merlotmarketing.com.

About Swedencare

Swedencare is listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market and also trades on the OTCQX® Best Market. Swedencare develops, produces and sells premium products in the global and rapidly growing pet healthcare market, focusing on cats, dogs and horses. Swedencare's extensive product portfolio includes strong brands such as NaturVet®, Innovet, Pet MD®, Rx Vitamins®, nutravet®, Rileys® and ProDen PlaqueOff®, the original solution for good oral health.

With headquarters in Malmö, Swedencare products are sold in approximately 70 countries through veterinarians, pet stores and online. Our extensive distribution network consists of subsidiaries in nine countries, along with an international network of retailers. Swedencare has experienced strong growth for several years while maintaining high profitability.

