Swedencare introduces ProDen PlaqueOff® Crunchy Dental Bites

ProDen PlaqueOff® is formulated to work naturally without the need for chewing or brushing, supporting the prevention of plaque buildup and the softening of tartar throughout the day. With no artificial additives, preservatives or flavors, pet parents can confidently give their pets a cleaner, healthier mouth without any unnecessary fillers.

The new ProDen PlaqueOff® Crunchy Dental Bites come in a tasty veggie flavor and are available in three convenient sizes: a six-ounce bag for medium and large dogs, a three-ounce bag for small dogs, and a three-ounce bag for cats. Easy to incorporate into any routine, these low-calorie bites can be given daily alongside a pet's regular dental care regimen. Plus, the dog formula is VOHC-approved for both plaque and tartar control, providing pet parents with a trusted, research-backed solution for long-term oral health.

This year, Swedencare is celebrating 20 years of improving pet oral health worldwide with ProDen PlaqueOff®. The company will be showcasing the new Crunchy Dental Bites at Global Pet Expo in Orlando, Florida from March 26-28 in booth 4401. To learn more, please visit http://www.swedencare.com.

About Swedencare

Swedencare develops, produces and sells premium products in the global and rapidly growing pet healthcare market, focusing on cats, dogs and horses. Its extensive product portfolio includes strong brands such as NaturVet®, Innovet, Pet MD®, Rx Vitamins®, nutravet®, Rileys® and ProDen PlaqueOff®, the original solution for good oral health. With headquarters in Malmö, Swedencare's products are sold in approximately 70 countries through veterinarians, pet stores and online. The company's extensive distribution network consists of subsidiaries in nine countries, along with an international network of retailers. For more information, please visit https://swedencare.com/.

