Swedish Institute Launches Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program

Swedish Institute launches a 24-month Diagnostic Medical Sonography program in September, addressing healthcare demand with practical training and externships, starting January 6, 2025.

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swedish Institute College of Health Sciences is launching a brand new Diagnostic Medical Sonography program this September in response to the growing demand for healthcare professionals in the Greater New York City area. The college will be offering a 24-month full-time associate degree which includes a 1080 credit hour clinical externship. Applications are being accepted now for the January 6th, 2025, class start.

Michael Bottrill, President and CEO of Swedish Institute said, "As the costs of traditional four-year college degrees climb, it is crucial that our institution continues to offer new programs and training for careers that are in demand – allowing our students to enter the workforce faster and with less student debt. We are elated to add the Diagnostic Medical Sonography program which complements our current degree programs in Nursing, Surgical Technology, Sterile Processing, Medical Assisting, Medical Billing and Coding, and Massage Therapy."

Sonographers are an integral part of the medical team, creating detailed digital images of human anatomy to assist physicians in the final diagnosis and treatment of patients. The curriculum of the Diagnostic Medical Sonography program (also referred to as DMS) provides students with the knowledge and training needed to thrive in the sonography industry. This highly specialized program includes an in-depth exploration of anatomy, physiology, pathology, and pathophysiology, and extensive coverage of the practical application of ultrasound in the scanning lab. One of the highlights of the program is the 1,000+ hours of practical training in externship settings throughout the New York Metropolitan area. The curriculum is taught by highly skilled, credentialed instructors in the newly built campus scanning labs.

"Clinical externships offer students supervised practical work experience in a real-world sonography environment," said Bottrill. "Our existing relationships with various healthcare centers and hospitals in the area, combined with having a dedicated clinical site coordinator on our staff, allow us to provide this opportunity to our students to learn off-site. This is one of the main benefits of our program at Swedish Institute."

Swedish Institute's programs are registered by the New York State Education Department- and accredited by ACCSC. As a result, graduates of the Diagnostic Medical Sonography program are eligible to sit for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologist (ARRT) examination. Sonographers and Ultrasound Technicians can work in a variety of healthcare settings, such as hospitals, physician and medical offices, outpatient facilities, diagnostic laboratories, manufacturers, and government. According to the latest national data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the median pay for a Diagnostic Medical Sonographers in the state of New York is $94,180 per year. Salary will vary based on experience, location of employment, and the specific job title and duties being performed.*

"Swedish Institute is focused on providing career training programs that benefit students and align with industry demand," said Bottrill. "The launch of our new Diagnostic Medical Sonography program will provide students with the knowledge and hands-on training that will prepare them for entry into this career field and be an integral part of a medical team."

About Swedish Institute

Swedish Institute is a career-focused educational institution located in the Chelsea district in New York City. The College is institutionally accredited by the ACCSC and offers degree and certificate programs in Nursing, Massage Therapy, Surgical Technology, Medical Assisting, and Medical Billing and Coding. Since 1916, Swedish Institute has been focused on delivering quality education and training for graduates to pursue their passion. Throughout its history, Swedish Institute has always maintained its dedication to providing hands-on training, innovative learning, and program offerings designed to meet the needs of market demand. The school has graduated thousands of students who have gone on to work in a number of healthcare realms, and who, in turn, have provided health-enhancing and healing treatments to countless clients and patients across the globe.

