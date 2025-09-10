SweepstakeLeads.com Launches New Website Featuring Expanded Consumer and Business Lead Products

SweepstakeLeads.com, a Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing property, announces the launch of its new website offering expanded consumer and business lead products, including ailment-based mailing lists, sweepstakes entrants, donor lists, and more. The platform is designed to help marketers, fundraisers, and advertisers reach responsive, opt-in audiences with precision targeting.
LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SweepstakeLeads.com, a division of Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing, is proud to announce the official launch of its new website. The platform brings together an extensive catalog of targeted consumer and business lead products tailored for sweepstakes marketers, advertisers, and fundraising professionals.
The new website offers clients access to a diverse range of specialized files, including ailment sufferers mailing lists, natural remedies and herbal treatment audiences, sweepstakes and contest entrants, donor and philanthropist databases, travel and lifestyle enthusiasts, and more. Each list is built from opt-in, self-declared data sources to ensure compliance, accuracy, and higher engagement rates.
"Marketers today need responsive audiences that align perfectly with their campaigns," said [Spokesperson Name], spokesperson for Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing. "Our new site makes it easier than ever to access the exact leads you need, whether you're running a sweepstakes, promoting wellness products, fundraising, or building brand awareness.
SweepstakeLeads.com offerings include:
- Ailment & Health-Interest Leads – Target self-declared consumers by condition or wellness focus.
- Sweepstakes & Contest Entrants – Reach proven responders to prize-driven promotions.
- Donor & Philanthropy Lists – Connect with charitable and political donors nationwide.
- Lifestyle & Enthusiast Audiences – From frequent fliers to hobbyists, find passionate buyers.
- Business & Professional Leads – Access decision-makers across industries.
With built-in segmentation for geography, demographics, lifestyle, and purchase behavior, SweepstakeLeads.com ensures clients can refine their outreach with unmatched precision.
