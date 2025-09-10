SweepstakeLeads.com Launches New Website Featuring Expanded Consumer and Business Lead Products

SweepstakeLeads.com, a Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing property, announces the launch of its new website offering expanded consumer and business lead products, including ailment-based mailing lists, sweepstakes entrants, donor lists, and more. The platform is designed to help marketers, fundraisers, and advertisers reach responsive, opt-in audiences with precision targeting.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SweepstakeLeads.com, a division of Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing, is proud to announce the official launch of its new website. The platform brings together an extensive catalog of targeted consumer and business lead products tailored for sweepstakes marketers, advertisers, and fundraising professionals.